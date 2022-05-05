Placeholder while article actions load

The Supreme Court’s approval ratings have been in sharp decline for a while. But in revealing itself to be a partisan gang seeking to impose a specific version of Christianity on the rest of America, the court might finally have gone a step too far. The leaked draft opinion foretelling a reversal of Roe v. Wade has boomeranged on the partisan, radical majority.

A Morning Consult-Politico poll taken Tuesday found that “relatively few voters believe the ruling should be reversed entirely (28%). Half of voters said Roe should not be overturned, up from 45% who said the same in December.” Furthermore, “voters are more than twice as likely to say abortion should be legal nationally than that it should be illegal. … Relatively few voters believe abortion should be illegal in all or most cases (35%).”

Worse, from the justices’ perspective, a mere 14 percent say they have a lot of confidence in the court. Support for expanding the court is up, with 44 percent strongly or somewhat favoring the addition of justices. That’s nothing compared with the 67 percent who strongly or somewhat support term limits. In addition, 74 percent support imposing a mandatory code of ethics; 63 percent favor an age limit; and 59 percent would like the court to have an equal number of Democrats, independents and Republicans (having dispensed with the fraud that the partisans in robes aren’t political).

Democrats would be foolish not to introduce legislation to enact some or all of those reforms. The voters are way ahead of the politicians. It turns out that rather than controversial, these proposals would be highly popular. Let Republicans defend exempting justices from ethics rules and preserving lifetime tenure for justices who benefited from Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) procedural chicanery. Democrats should welcome this fight and stick with the theme that a bunch of unelected, out-of-touch justices should not be ordering the rest of us around. The tighter the GOP holds on to an imperious court bent on imposing its religious biases on an increasingly secular country, the clearer that message will be.

“White evangelical Protestants (whose median age is now 56) are living in what could be fairly described as a cultural world that is detached not only from Americans under the age of 40 but from the growing number of Christians of color and nonreligious Americans,” explained Robert P. Jones, chief executive of the Public Religion Research Institute. “If [former president Donald] Trump fancied himself, in the executive branch, the embodiment of a wall protecting white Christian America from the changes of the last half century, the conservative majority on the court is unequivocally signaling to this same base that it is willing to play an analogous role in the judicial branch.”

But here’s the thing: Despite Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) insistence that we are “not a democracy,” no branch of government can hold out forever when it positions itself opposite the deeply held values of a supermajority of Americans. Something’s got to give. In this case, what needs to give is the Supreme Court’s arrogant refusal to accept its limited role in the lives of 330 million Americans of all races, religions (or lack thereof), ages, etc.

Having burst through the bounds of judicial restraint, just as the Supreme Court of the 1930s did with the New Deal, this court faces blowback. While President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s court-packing scheme “failed,” the court, chastened, stopped striking down his transformative legislation.

Perhaps this court will realize its choice: end its play for theocratic supremacy, or face a seriously reimagined court in which many of its current occupants won’t be there as long as they imagined.

