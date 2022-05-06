Placeholder while article actions load

Sometime during their years of instruction, most law school students encounter the Latin phrase “obiter dictum,” and many of them promptly forget it. How, exactly, to translate the words is a test of one’s jadedness. Literally, it refers to material in a judicial ruling “said in passing.” More colorfully, it is the judge’s stray thoughts, wishful thinking, rhetorical flourishes, or blah, blah, blah. “Obiter dicta” (the plural form, highly necessary in discussing the lengthy writings of Supreme Court justices) lack the force of law.

Some conservatives have been hard at work trying to sell the leaked draft of a radical antiabortion ruling as a limited step by a cautious court. It is no such thing. The author, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., unfurls a lot of conservative drapery to disguise his work, but the cascading screens are merely obiter dicta. And just as he plows headlong and scornfully through the dicta of the justices who defined a limited abortion right, future justices will be free to tear up Alito’s own gossamer assurances.

Dicta are especially vulnerable to being ignored when they are not true. Alito’s 98-page draft is thick with logical fallacies and assertions that bear no scrutiny. These tend to serve a single purpose: to give the public a false assurance that the ruling has no bearing on any other rights.

Although Alito insists, through his rhetoric, that his ruling is limited in scope, as a matter of law he would eviscerate the idea that Americans can gain liberty except by legislative action or constitutional amendment. His legal reasoning for striking down abortion rights is equally applicable to the right to marry a person of the same sex and the right to choose a partner for consensual sex.

Like the right to an abortion, the rights of same-sex couples are not enumerated in the Constitution. None of these rights was recognized at the time the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868. All these rights were a matter of considerable public debate when they were recognized by the Supreme Court. All were considered matters of great moral significance at the time they were decided. In striking downs laws that criminalized homosexual relations and forbade same-sex marriage, the Supreme Court short-circuited debate in state legislatures and diminished the power of some Americans to impose their moral views.

In all these respects, Alito’s legal argument for striking down Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) applies equally to the right to choose one’s consensual sexual partners, recognized in Lawrence v. Texas (2003), and the right to marry a person of the same sex, recognized in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015). Only Alito’s dicta separate the cases.

Alito further obfuscates the potential reach of his would-be ruling by asserting — again, as mere dicta — that the court’s ruling in Roe cut off public debate to some uniquely unconstitutional degree. Yet he is flat wrong when he claims that state legislatures have had no say over abortion post-Roe. In fact, the legislative debate has been raucous, and laws concerning abortion vary widely from state to state.

The rulings in Lawrence and Obergefell were both far more categorical than either Roe or Casey. They left state legislatures with essentially no room to discriminate against same-sex intimate relations among consenting adults, in contrast with the wide field of regulation available around abortion.

In still more dicta, Alito asserts without legal grounding that the right to an abortion moments after conception — via the “morning-after pill,” for example — can be clearly distinguished from the right to contraception recognized in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) and Eisenstadt v. Baird (1972). Those rulings interrupted public debate just as Roe did, and at roughly the same historical moment. They extended rights not enumerated in the Constitution, nor acknowledged in 1868. And like Roe, they imposed a secular view of liberty in opposition to the “natural law” theology espoused by many conservative Christians.

Alito is hardly the first justice to mislead through obiter dicta. Then-Justice Anthony M. Kennedy averred in his Lawrence opinion that the ruling did not point a path to same-sex marriage, then relied on Lawrence when writing Obergefell. Similarly, the court declared in its 2000 election case Bush v. Gore that the ruling meant nothing for future disputes, yet today’s Republicans are using seeds planted there to argue that state legislatures can overrule voters in appointing presidential electors.

For that matter, it now appears clear that the sworn testimony of several justices at their confirmation hearings was merely “said in passing.” Abortion rights are “worthy as treatment of precedent, like any other” (Neil M. Gorsuch); Casey is “precedent on precedent” (Brett M. Kavanagh); “Roe versus Wade is an important precedent of the Supreme Court” (Alito).

Blah, blah, blah.

