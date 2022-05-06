Nicholas Eberstadt’s May 2 op-ed, “How demographics could thwart Putin’s ambitions,” described how, notwithstanding ample natural resources and good higher education, “the Russian system produces remarkably little private wealth.” But the headline focused on a symptom rather than the underlying issue: We all respond to the incentives we face, and even the “talented, enterprising, impressive people” Mr. Eberstadt mentioned won’t spend their time creating value just to have it expropriated.