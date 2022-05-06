Placeholder while article actions load

At the heart of that story is the character Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), better known as the Scarlet Witch — a mighty sorceress who is justifiably portrayed as a villain. But she’s also a compelling testament to how magical and transformative motherhood can be.

Wanda is an orphan who lost her brother in combat in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and was forced to kill her partner to save the universe in “Avengers: Infinity War.” In “WandaVision,” a miniseries on Disney Plus, she responds to that trauma by retreating into a fantasy of her own making. She enchants an entire town to match her memories of classic family sitcoms, then cooks up a rapidly progressing pregnancy that results in a set of twin boys.

Watching Wanda go from concave to convex over the course of a television episode is trippy. Yet it captures the ways even a more conventional pregnancy warps time: Once a baby can make herself felt, she asserts herself with surprising force, but remains a fundamental mystery until her arrival in the world.

Wanda’s powers of conception are a more apt metaphor than they might initially appear. “You created them with magic,” Dr. Strange tells her, as if that makes her twins less real or less vital to her. “That’s what every mother does,” Wanda says. And it’s true. Whether parents conceive the old-fashioned way or employ a range of reproductive technologies, there’s something remarkable about the acts that summon new life into existence.

By the end of “WandaVision,” Wanda — unlike most parents — has to give up the sorcery that produced her family. In “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” she tips into violent self-indulgence as she tries to reach the versions of her boys who now exist in alternate realities.

At times, viewers’ discomfort with the extremity of Wanda’s actions seems to have spilled into contempt for the intensity of maternal longing. In 2005, the television writer John Rogers criticized the comics on which Wanda’s recent character arc is based for making her “insane for specifically weak-a-- girly reasons. Wanda kills because she wants babies.”

Yet it’s not weak or even uniquely female to want children. Despite an increase in the ranks of the intentionally childless, 55 percent of childless people between the ages of 18 and 49 say they’re very or somewhat likely to have kids, and 25 percent of parents in that same age bracket say they’re likely to have more children at some point. There’s plenty of evidence to suggest that men want children just as much as — or sometimes even more than — women do.

In a contemporary culture that encourages women to think of success in terms of professional achievement, and in traditionally male fields, there’s something transgressive about Wanda’s focus on motherhood to the exclusion of other ambitions.

“I was meant to rule everything,” she declares in “The Multiverse of Madness.” “But I don’t want it. I only want my boys.”

When Wanda does reach another version of her sons, she finds them more enchanting than any of the marvels she’s encountered in the multiverse. She’s not wrong to feel that way: Watching someone who was once totally reliant on their parents for everything grow into a child capable of making a clever case for another bowl of ice cream is a kind of miracle.

These days, mothers who express frustration about a lack of help at home or an inability to pursue their ambitions outside the home get plenty of encouragement to vent. It’s less permissible to acknowledge the gravitational pull that babies and young children can exert, and that can make professional ambition feel less substantial and less meaningful.

Wanda’s grief as she gives up her twins — and then surrenders the twisted dream of replacing them with another pair of boys — is awful to watch. That’s because no parent wants to contemplate such a loss or the places it might drive us.

As Ariel Levy wrote in her essay “Thanksgiving in Mongolia,” a reflection on losing her unborn son to a placental abruption while on a reporting trip, “the ten or twenty minutes I was somebody’s mother were black magic. There is no adventure I would trade them for; there is no place I would rather have seen.” But that sort of rapture doesn’t come without cost: Levy also describes herself as “a wounded witch, wailing in the forest, undone.”

It’s not a conventional Mother’s Day movie. But “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is a reminder of the power of motherhood — in magical moments, and in mourning.

