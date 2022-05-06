Columnist Jennifer Rubin is online every Friday for a reader Q&A where she’ll interact with readers, discuss her columns and answer questions on the news of the week. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 12 p.m. Eastern.
Follow Jennifer on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with Opinions columnists
Recent Q&As: What is going to happen to Twitter? Eugene Robinson answered your questions. | What is your advice for Biden? Perry Bacon Jr. answered your questions. | What action should the DOJ take against Trump? Jennifer Rubin answered your questions. | How will peace be achieved in Ukraine? David Ignatius answered your questions. | How concerning is the BA.2 variant? Dr. Leana Wen answered your questions.
Submit a question for our weekly Q&As: David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET) | Eugene Robinson (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET) | Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET) | Jennifer Rubin (Fridays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Note: Columnist Alexandra Petri is on parental leave. Her weekly Q&A will return in the summer.
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.