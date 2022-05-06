Though it is heartening that Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive of the NAACP, has praised the Food and Drug Administration’s proposed ban on menthol cigarettes “as a huge win for equity, justice, and public health concerns” [“FDA moves to outlaw menthol cigarettes,” front page, April 29], we should not forget that it took the NAACP decades to come to this position. At the association’s annual Spingarn Medal awards banquet in 1990, which was exclusively sponsored by Philip Morris, the Rev. Benjamin Hooks, longtime executive director of the NAACP, lauded the company “as one of our greatest contributors across the years … a pioneer in hiring Blacks for nontraditional jobs in industry … a company that cares … and a model of corporate social responsibility.”