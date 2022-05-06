Placeholder while article actions load

Pro-lifers should take heed of ​the ferocious blowback to Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. They need to keep their wits about them in the coming months and focus on the long game: changing public opinion. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Abraham Lincoln was right when he said that in democracies, “public sentiment is everything ... [H]e who moulds public sentiment . . . makes statutes and decisions possible or impossible to be executed.” If Americans believe abortion is wrong, then abortion opponents will prevail.

Public sentiment today, however, is nuanced but favorable to abortion rights. Polls consistently show that a majority of Americans believe a woman should have a right to abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy. But those polls also show that majorities favor banning abortion after that point. So long as this sentiment prevails, it is folly for pro-lifers to try to advance any nationwide ban on the procedure.

Majorities in many states, however, take a different view. In some deeply Republican states, a clear majority of voters oppose abortion, either from conception or after the point where a fetus develops a heartbeat. Majorities in swing states likely fall in line with the national median, backing bans after the first trimester but not beforehand. This means it’s essential that, immediately after Roe falls, states with antiabortion majorities move to enact laws that reflect the consensus in their state, while eschewing any federal action.

In the long term, pro-lifers should work toward convincing the public that an unborn child in the first trimester is truly a human being worthy of legal protection. That means emphasizing the basic embryology of fetal development and making undisputed medical facts more widely known. According to the Mayo Clinic, for example, the baby’s heart begins to form by Week 6 and a recognizable head is present by Week 7. At that point the unborn child could not survive outside of the mother’s womb, but it is a biologically distinct and separate entity.

The antiabortion cause will start to prevail when a majority of Americans see this entity as a human being worthy of legal protection rather than a protohuman that is essentially an extension of the mother’s body. That means giving it moral status, a status antiabortion advocates already attach to it but which millions of persuadable Americans do not. Changing minds will take time.

​It will also require doing more than making the biological basis for opposing abortion available on websites; it means actively promoting the facts in the public square. This in turn means tutoring leaders and legislators in the early stages of life and providing advice on how to talk about them. Republican legislators rarely go into any detail when publicly queried about their abortion stance, which allows the abortion rights advocates to characterize their views as derived solely from religious or other principles. Pro-lifers should encourage their friends to wade into the scientific battle rather than shy away from it.

Pro-lifers should also consider how to use public​ power to advance the debate. Would it be inappropriate, for example, to require sex education classes to teach the basic facts of embryonic development? The federal government and some states give public funds to abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood. Would it be improper for states such as Florida to fund crisis pregnancy centers to help mothers cope with their burden? Inventive minds can surely come up with many ways for government entities to legitimately support the antiabortion cause without overstepping legal bounds.

This advice will surely strike many abortion opponents as frustrating. How, they might ask, can I counsel patience when millions of babies are dying every year? That, however, raises the question: How can they protect those babies when a majority of their countrymen don’t want to? The answer some propound — the Supreme Court should find a right to life in the 14th Amendment and ban abortion nationwide — would be as destabilizing and antidemocratic as was Roe v. Wade. They should recall that it was the democratically enacted Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965, not a 5-to-4 Supreme Court decision, that irrevocably set Black Americans on the course to real freedom. Public opinion, not judicial fiat, is the only secure foundation for antiabortion laws.

Overturning Roe will force Americans to think about abortion in a way they have been prevented from doing for nearly 50 years. The battle cannot be avoided. Pro-lifers should prepare to win it.

