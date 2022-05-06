Placeholder while article actions load

On the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Jan. 22, 1973, decision in Roe v. Wade, a small group of Maryland voters came to see Sen. Charles McC. Mathias Jr. (R) to urge his support for efforts to overturn the ruling. Mathias wasn’t available, so another legislative aide and I met with them, and we provided copies of Mathias’s statement in the Congressional Record, which sidestepped slamming the 7-2 decision. The senator’s absence, his on-the-record position and our presence as surrogates didn’t sit well with the visitors, who instructed us to tell our boss that the fight to overturn the court’s decision would continue.

That might have been my first direct encounter with the intensity of the antiabortion sentiment touched off by Roe, but it surely was not the last.

Later, as a member of the board of directors for Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., I got a taste of antiabortion rage when the Hillcrest Women’s Surgi-Center clinic was bombed on New Year’s Day 1985.

I resigned from Planned Parenthood’s D.C. board when I joined The Post as an editorial writer in 1990. But I never lost track of the war over a woman’s right to choose and the necessity of remaining vigilant against efforts to use the government to take control of women’s bodies.

Which makes the expressions of shock and outrage over Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe even more distressing. Anyone paying attention, especially during the past 30 years, could tell this day was coming.

It’s both frustrating and disheartening to have seen so many warning signs ignored.

After all, in 1984 the Republican Party platform endorsed a “human life constitutional amendment” and called for the appointment of judges committed to such a measure.

Fact is, Republicans, locked in the warm embrace of the evangelical movement and Christian conservatism, have won elections around the country without having to account for their opposition to a woman’s right to have an abortion. And who failed to hold them to account? Some of the same people now likening the Alito draft to a thunderbolt. Where were they when storms were brewing, and Senate and House Democratic seats were being capsized in states down through the years?

How did then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) obtain the strength to place a stranglehold on federal judicial nominations and grease the skids for President Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees — Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — who put Alito in the position to produce his draft?

This columnist has been tough on Trump and his flagrant disregard for truth and ethics. But he has been upfront on abortion.

Trump once stated (before recanting) that there should be some form of “punishment” for women seeking abortions. He pledged as a candidate to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe. Trump said he’d shut down the government rather than fund Planned Parenthood.

Anyone expressing surprise that Trump’s trio would side with Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas on abortion is either stupid or being disingenuous.

The only question worth considering at this stage is how to restore national abortion rights protections and prevent the high court from further damaging the Constitution’s unenumerated rights, as Alito has laid the groundwork for doing, his unconvincing disclaimer in the draft notwithstanding.

Let’s leave the debate of what exactly the court’s cabal of conservative extremists will do next to the legal analysts and cable news contributors.

Instead, look beyond the Beltway to where the fight for control of Congress — and the ability to codify abortion rights into federal law — will take place. In September, the Women’s Health Protection Act advanced in the House along a party-line 218-211 vote, with only one Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, against.

In February, the bill was blocked from being debated 46-to-48 in the Senate. It would need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

It need not remain like that.

The burden is on proponents of women’s rights to help change Washington’s political landscape.

That means doing the hard work away from the cameras and mics. It means going into the trenches where it counts and mobilizing voters. Protecting a woman’s right to choose, and promoting ballot access and defending gender identification and equality as well, won’t be advanced by hand-wringing. If votes are there, freedoms follow.

Trump and Alito have had their say.

It now falls to the people to make their voices heard.

