Regarding the May 2 Metro article “A bite from this tick, found locally, can cause lifelong allergy to red meat”:
Subsequently, I consulted directly with Dr. Commins and took three blood tests, 18 months apart, that reflected a gradually decreasing sensitivity. Early on, Dr. Commins predicted a decline and advised me to challenge my system with small meat samples. After beginning with half an ounce of ground pork, over the course of four years, I slowly built up to normal servings of lean pork, crispy bacon and ham. At 10 years, I could eat small portions of lean beef. At 13 years, I ate a full serving of beef tips.
In none of those challenges did I experience any significant reaction. In retrospect, I suspect I could have progressed faster.
