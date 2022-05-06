There is life after alpha-gal syndrome. I had anaphylaxis and was the second alpha-gal allergy victim in my central Virginia county when diagnosed in 2009. The syndrome had been isolated at the Allergy Center in Charlottesville by Scott P. Commins and Thomas A.E. Platt-Mills. They were among the writers who published a technical article in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology in 2009.