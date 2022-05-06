Placeholder while article actions load

John Rosiak is an educator who works in violence prevention and mental health promotion. I’ve taken to spending my Saturday mornings protesting outside the Russian Embassy on Wisconsin Avenue NW in Washington — not the sort of thing I typically do. I carry hand-lettered signs that say various things, including “STOP PUTLER” and “BEAR WITNESS.” Another says, “DEFECT.” That one I make a special effort to show embassy staff who come and go — my challenge and call to action for the Russians who work there.

Why do I do this? Violence and injustice abound across the globe, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine moves me like no other.

First, my ethnic background drives me. Both my father’s parents were Polish. When my grandmother died in 1965, she left money for her church back in Poland. That church was in the southeast of the country, in the corner that abuts the current border with Ukraine. My father gave the money (an envelope containing $2,000 cash) to a Catholic priest to smuggle into Poland during his next trip there, so that the Communist government wouldn’t confiscate it at the border.

This personal event occurred during that period of many decades when Poland was under the dominating fist of the Soviet regime. Even when I was a child of 10 that reality was impressed upon me. Quite a lesson in geopolitics. Now, witnessing from afar the Poles’ open reception of Ukrainians — the country has taken in more than 3 million refugees — has awakened a sense of pride and purpose.

A broader heritage also drives me. Regardless of my ethnicity, I, like everyone else, am foremost a human being. We do so much better when we cooperate, not when we wage war to destroy or subjugate. Such destructive aggression demands a response from all humankind. The vast majority of people I have talked to about this war are horrified by what is happening to our fellow human beings. Devoting my Saturdays to holding up a sign is one small response.

My actions are driven, too, by a desire for nations to avoid the deadly mistakes of the past. I’m especially interested in histories of the wars in Europe, the rise of the Nazis and the fall of the Soviet Union. My travels have reinforced this interest, including a recent visit to Berlin — ground zero for the rise and demise of the Nazi and Soviet regimes. As I hold my signs, I’m compelled to think of the history we refuse to learn from, and of the saying: “Those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it.”

A love of history intertwines with my faith, which also animates me to protest. Faith has long been a driver of human action — it has moved people to promote peace, to work for justice, to stand up for the oppressed. Ukrainian, Russian, American and other protesters may or may not be religious. But all share a drive to act in the face of horror.

In the late 1970s, I became impressed with Pope John Paul II’s leadership and courage in returning to Poland after he was elected. His faith-filled challenges on behalf of religious freedom, and freedom from Communist domination, contributed to the end of communism in his country and helped influence the collapse of the Soviet Union. This example of faith inspires me as a Catholic and a Polish American.

Finally, I’m driven by life experience to the embassy sidewalk. In the early 1990s, right after the Soviet Union’s collapse, I spent time in Kazakhstan, where I worked for the United Nations, setting up drug abuse prevention programs for the newly independent nation. We were there to support a fledgling country — such as Ukraine today — that was still heavily influenced by Russian culture, and by Russian people.

In Kazakhstan, I worked closely with many Russians. This was sometimes a challenge. For instance, I was told by my first interpreter that people didn’t trust me because I smiled. But the experience of getting to know Russian colleagues was ultimately enriching. I don’t believe Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine represents the will of the Russian people.

On a recent Saturday, I met a family of Russian emigres who had driven 11 hours from Michigan to Washington to protest outside the embassy. They carried their own protest signs, in Russian and English. ​They wanted to express in person their ​desire for peace, along with their ​disgust about what the leaders of their homeland were doing in Ukraine. We talked about their experiences under the Russian regime and common motivations for protesting, namely the desire to speak out against the evil of the war.

I was honored to stand alongside them — and had to drive only 30 minutes from Maryland to do so. Opportunity calls me to action. So I seize it, and lend my small voice to the chorus protesting Putin’s atrocities.

