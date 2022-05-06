Placeholder while article actions load

The May 1 Drawing Board cartoon by Michael Ramirez mischaracterized the student loan situation. Society needs educated young people. Giving them impossibly large loans stops these same graduates from starting families, buying houses or choosing less remunerative jobs. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Students need to take these loans because politicians have underfunded the very educational institutions we want these young people to attend. Tuition is free in much of the world. It should be here as well. It was low-cost in many states until the 1970s.

President Biden has legal authority to waive some or all federally backed student loans. He should do so unconditionally. And people who have paid off their own costs should applaud because it would make life better for their peers and build a better society.

Nick Radonic, Derwood

I’m why. I was an intelligent, capable high school student with a single parent who was inconsistently employed for all the usual reasons. Only because of government grants and loans, I went to college and law school. I paid all my loans because that education put me in a place where I could. Since then, I have paid back the grants and loans more than 100-fold in tax dollars and created a next generation who will not need help but who can, instead, help others.

What would I have been able to do if I had not spent the first eight years after school repaying debt? A public service job, charitable contributions, work in government, begin to save for retirement? None of that was possible until the loans were paid and even thereafter for a long time. There are many of me out there right now, repaying the debt but not accomplishing greater things because of it.

Because the prior generation’s taxpayers pulled me up the ladder, I am honored to do it for this generation with my tax dollars.

Margaret Fonshell Ward, Baltimore

