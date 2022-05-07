Placeholder while article actions load

Federal prosecutors in D.C. have brought conspiracy charges against the kingpin of a brutal Haitian gang that has kidnapped and menaced the Caribbean nation, and last year abducted 17 Christian missionaries there from a U.S.-based charity. He has been extradited to the United States. That’s an important blow to impunity in a place where it has become the norm, but it is unlikely to slow Haiti’s accelerating spiral of violence, lawlessness and corruption, to which Washington has acquiesced.

Since mid-September, U.S. authorities have expelled more than 20,000 Haitians, mostly on flights that have arrived almost daily in the capital, Port-au-Prince. There, many of them are effectively fuel for the fire that has consumed their home country: Their chances of finding work are abysmal, but the possibility that they will be victimized amid the pervasive criminality is all too real.

Haiti’s turmoil is multidimensional; it’s no surprise so many Haitians are desperate for haven here. In addition to its supine economy and related hunger and public health problems, the random chaos of daily life delivers trauma for many.

In recent weeks, gang warfare erupted in and around Port-au-Prince, killing at least 39 civilians, including children, according to Haiti’s civil protection agency. The pandemonium, in which dozens of houses burned, left schools, medical clinics and markets closed and forced well over 1,000 to flee their homes. The unchecked mayhem has left the capital itself in danger of isolation from the rest of the country because major connecting roads are in the hands of gangs that kidnap, extort and assault at random.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in remarks before the Senate Appropriations Committee, suggested that the Biden administration is resigned to the cauldron that has enveloped the country of 11 million. He said Washington is trying to strengthen Haiti’s police, who are often outgunned by the gangs. Yet he left the impression that the United States, despite its considerable influence, has not mounted a concerted, muscular diplomatic push to address Haiti’s underlying problem — the absence of a legitimate government, or even elected officials, with no prospect of elections on the horizon. “We’re trying to facilitate that,” Mr. Blinken said tepidly, “but having said that, the problems are so deep-rooted and so challenging that I think the road is very long.”

Washington’s shrugging approach to Haiti isn’t really an approach at all; it’s an abdication. It is particularly indefensible given that it was so predictable that the country’s already parlous conditions would deteriorate after the assassination last year of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Mr. Moïse was no one’s idea of a stalwart of democracy, good governance and sound economic management. But the consequences of the power vacuum left in his wake were not hard to foretell.

The extradition on Tuesday from Haiti of Germine Joly, the jailed leader of the feared 400 Mawozo gang, is heartening; he and three others are charged with conspiracy to smuggle firearms and munitions from the United States to Haiti. That’s a positive step. It is no substitute for a vigorous U.S. policy.

