There is precedent. In 1954, the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka decision ruled segregation of schools by race unconstitutional. The response of Arlington County’s elected school board was that it would comply with the law. The governor and legislature were shocked, just as Mr. Youngkin is shocked now. They retaliated by abolishing Arlington’s elected school board. Henceforth, that board would be appointed by the county board, whose views then were in keeping with Virginia’s policy of Massive Resistance to racial equality.

Mr. Youngkin is also taking a page from the 1950s segregationist handbook when he expresses sympathy for voter suppression measures. The forces that ran the commonwealth in the 1950s were puzzled at how folks in Arlington could elect officials who did not see the wisdom of Jim Crow laws. The reason, they concluded, must be that many Arlington voters rented apartments and thus lacked a long-term tie to the community. They thought the cure would be limiting voting rights to freeholders — folks who owned land. That proposal failed only when it was discovered that, under Virginia law, when a homeowner has a mortgage, it is the bank and not the homeowner who is the freeholder.