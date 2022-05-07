The May 1 Metro article about the effort by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) to shorten the terms of elected local officials whom he views as enemies, “Youngkin escalates Loudoun conflict,” said his action is “likely without modern precedent.”
Mr. Youngkin is also taking a page from the 1950s segregationist handbook when he expresses sympathy for voter suppression measures. The forces that ran the commonwealth in the 1950s were puzzled at how folks in Arlington could elect officials who did not see the wisdom of Jim Crow laws. The reason, they concluded, must be that many Arlington voters rented apartments and thus lacked a long-term tie to the community. They thought the cure would be limiting voting rights to freeholders — folks who owned land. That proposal failed only when it was discovered that, under Virginia law, when a homeowner has a mortgage, it is the bank and not the homeowner who is the freeholder.
So, there is precedent for Mr. Youngkin’s actions: the tactics of segregationists. If Mr. Youngkin objects to being lumped with racists, he shouldn’t adopt their tactics.
Ken Letzler, McLean