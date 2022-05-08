In his May 5 Thursday Opinion essay, “Those Anacostia turkeys are a miracle of conservation,” Keith Urbahn neglected to mention the factors and efforts by true conservationists (non-hunters) that brought wild turkeys back from the brink of extinction after hunters slaughtered them with reckless abandon.
Hunting is rarely done for subsistence. It is a blood sport. Hunters’ efforts are focused on ensuring a plentiful supply of the species they enjoy killing, their living targets. That’s why you’ll never see hunters wage a “Save the Pollinators” campaign.
Emily Jones, Frederick