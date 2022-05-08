The May 4 editorial “2022 isn’t ‘1984’ ” was right to push back against Republicans’ characterization of the Disinformation Governance Board (DGB), the Department of Homeland Security’s latest initiative to combat threats from misinformation and disinformation, as an Orwellian arbiter of truth. The narrative of the DGB as the “Ministry of Truth” is itself disinformation, and we should dismiss it as such.
We should instead welcome another resource to fight disinformation, in particular campaigns that target communities of color. Voto Latino, for instance, recently polled 2,464 Latinos, and two-thirds reported seeing false electoral fraud claims about the 2020 presidential election. False election fraud narratives erode trust in the electoral system and threaten to suppress turnout.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged the problem of Spanish-language disinformation during his testimony before Congress and listed bringing together Homeland Security resources to address the threat of disinformation in minority communities as one of the DGB’s operational goals.
We applaud Mr. Mayorkas’s commitment to combat all threats to our democracy from disinformation and provide Congress with quarterly progress reports. We need greater transparency around efforts to counter non-English disinformation and invite tech platforms to join him.
Liz Lebron, Charleston, S.C.
The writer is a research manager at Voto Latino’s Latino Anti-Disinformation Lab.