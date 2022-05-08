The May 4 editorial “2022 isn’t ‘1984’ ” was right to push back against Republicans’ characterization of the Disinformation Governance Board (DGB), the Department of Homeland Security’s latest initiative to combat threats from misinformation and disinformation, as an Orwellian arbiter of truth. The narrative of the DGB as the “Ministry of Truth” is itself disinformation, and we should dismiss it as such.