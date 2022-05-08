Placeholder while article actions load

The leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade that would send abortion back to the states reverberated throughout the country. In Senate races, in particular, we saw female Democratic candidates capture the zeitgeist with some righteous fury. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Sarah Godlewski, the Wisconsin state treasurer who is seeking to oust gaffe machine and Trump sycophant Sen. Ron Johnson (R) — was the first out of the gate Thursday with a new TV ad:

All Democrats in Godlewski’s race are pro-choice, but she best channeled the raw emotion many are experiencing. For Godlewski and other women, this is very real and very personal.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s other senator, Tammy Baldwin (who is not up this cycle), reminded voters in a Thursday news conference that if Roe is repealed, an 1849 law banning abortions in her state will go into effect. The Democrat urged passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act (which she co-sponsors) to codify Roe in federal law.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), like Godlewski, has been sounding the alarm for months. After the leak, she delivered a fiery address at Tuesday’s Emily’s List gathering in Washington: “For 50 years, women in America have been able to control their own destinies, thanks to Roe v. Wade. But because Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell stacked the courts with far-right judges, we are facing a future without the right to choose.”

She continued, “Make no mistake: this is about controlling women. Politicians, not doctors, will decide whether a woman’s life is in danger during her pregnancy.”

Cortez Masto has been identified as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents this cycle; Democrats hope the imminent loss of constitutional protection for women improves her chances. Although Nevada enshrined Roe in state law, Cortez Masto’s Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, is staunchly antiabortion.

“There are far-right candidates running for office in Nevada who have promised to enact abortion bans in our state, too,” Cortez Masto said Tuesday. “My opponent … said during his last campaign that he would look into overturning the Nevada law protecting a woman’s right to choose. Today, he called the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a ‘historic victory.’ … We’re not going to let them take us backward.”

And in North Carolina, Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley delivered a rousing condemnation of the leaked opinion, writing in a statement:

If confirmed, this decision is the moment we have feared, warned and fought against. It is terrifying for women across the country. As a former judge and Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court … I know that abortion is a constitutional right. This horrifying news … has shown us exactly what is at stake, and it is more urgent than ever that we elect leaders who will stand up for our fundamental freedoms.

Other North Carolina Republican politicians were muted or focused on the nature of the leak, or even reveled in the prospect that abortion might soon be criminalized.

How will Roe’s reversal play in North Carolina? WRAL reports that “a Meredith College survey released Tuesday found that 53 percent of registered North Carolina voters want to see a law to expand or keep in place the current provisions of [Roe]. Meanwhile, 39 percent of voters prefer a law that severely restricts access to abortion or makes it illegal in all circumstances.”

The reticence of most elected Republicans (or their desperation to focus on the leak) show they know repealing Roe is a losing issue in most places. Moreover, the intensity on the issue appears to have shifted to the pro-choice side as the fear of losing rights sinks in. Democrats who feared Republicans would be more inclined to turn out in the midterms certainly have an issue now that focuses the minds and harnesses the emotions of millions of women.

The pending losses of personal autonomy might not only tip the scales in favor of candidates who are abortion rights advocates, but in favor of female pro-choice candidates specifically. Judging from the passion expressed by these Senate candidates (as well as Vice President Harris and other female Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts), women running for office might have an advantage. Authenticity and passion matter to voters. Engaging young and female voters might be pivotal to winning their race.

For seizing the moment, raising the alarm and perfectly expressing the raw emotion many women experienced this week, we can say, well done, Ms. Godlewski, Ms. Cortez Masto and Ms. Beasley.

