Regarding Melissa Murray and Leah Litman’s May 5 op-ed, “Alito’s aggressive ruling would reach way beyond Roe”: Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s draft opinion, myopic and entitled in its tone, is a bravura conservative deceit. Justice Alito concludes that it’s time to send the decision about abortion back to the people and their elected representatives. Yet the elected representatives he references — the state legislatures — do not represent the people. And he knows that.

Thanks to Supreme Court decisions — refusing to halt partisan gerrymandering or election-rigging, allowing unlimited money to pour into and corrupt elections, and destroying efforts to protect and enable every citizen’s right to vote — state legislatures are increasingly compromised and ineffectual as representative bodies. Justice Alito would refer back to those same compromised and undemocratic state legislatures the determination of whether a woman has a basic civil right of privacy to make her own reproductive health decisions.

How can women effect legislative outcomes when those who would be most affected by the Alito opinion — poor women and women of color — have their votes diluted or suppressed under laws passed by compromised and unrepresentative state legislatures? They can’t. Justice Alito’s disingenuous draft does nothing more than confirm that the current court with its five conservative Catholic justices is not concerned about protecting the people and their civil rights, but rather with cloaking Christian dominionist ideology under the guise of originalist constitutional analysis.

Barbara Holland, Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Most Americans support Roe v. Wade and not infringing on the liberty of people, who should be able to determine how to use their bodies and their lives. A hugely vocal minority have co-opted legislatures to codify their hatred by passing laws betraying other citizens’ rights.

Perhaps the way to correct this indignity is to require states to ask for a referendum of its citizens to express their individual preferences. It’s apparent that a few hundred legislators do not represent the multiple millions of voters in any state on this issue or the ancillary questions now raised about marriage and gender equality and other issues. Some states might affirm their current rulings, but the people should be allowed to express their ideas of the “rights” we have or wish to have.

We’ve known that Republicans have been calling for repeal for decades, but even the justices on the Supreme Court are out of step with the people they are supposed to protect.

Wendy Shelley, Alexandria

