The May 1 editorial “Mr. Youngkin assaults transportation funding” rightly criticized Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) gas tax suspension proposal and the 1 percent grocery tax cut as shortsighted. Bridges and roads would lose more than half a billion dollars in essential revenue.
Increases in gas and used and new car prices are good reasons that funding to expand and improve public transit should be primary. We can save households in Virginia thousands through public transit. This would be meaningful savings for families struggling to pay for high rents, groceries and health care.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the Richmond City Council failed to include a promised $1 million in funding for Greater Richmond Transit Company. This loss of funding will threaten the Zero Fare initiative. We call on Mr. Stoney and the Richmond City Council to restore the money promised, and we urge Mr. Youngkin to find tax savings elsewhere.
Faith B. Harris, Richmond
The writer, a pastor, is co-director of Virginia Interfaith Power & Light.