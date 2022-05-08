The May 1 editorial “ Mr. Youngkin assaults transportation funding ” rightly criticized Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) gas tax suspension proposal and the 1 percent grocery tax cut as shortsighted. Bridges and roads would lose more than half a billion dollars in essential revenue.

The editorial didn’t address the equally threatened funding for public transit. The American Public Transportation Association estimates that households could save nearly $10,000 by using transit and having one less personal vehicle. Suspending the gas tax doesn’t help these families. It takes funding away from the services they need to thrive.