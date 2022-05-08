Placeholder while article actions load

Once the war against Ukraine began, Actualidad RT and Sputnik Mundo, another Russian channel, dropped any pretense of impartiality. Recent analysis proves both outlets worked closely with Russian embassies in the Spanish-speaking world to amplify the Kremlin’s propaganda. Both Russia’s state media and its diplomatic missions turned to Telegram to promote Putin’s rationale for war.

For some of RT’s propagandists, this has brought an uncomfortable reckoning — or rather, an unmasking. Unable to claim the mantle of objectivity, they have begun backtracking, carefully distancing themselves from the government they have served for years.

Take Inna Afinogenova. Born in southern Russia, Afinogenova is a charismatic communicator in Spanish, a language she speaks with remarkable fluency. She rose to become Russia Today’s biggest star in Latin America. “She is the Spanish voice of Russian propaganda,” Iria Puyosa, a senior research fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, told me.

Over the years, Afinogenova has produced quirky videos mocking the very idea of Russian propaganda and claims of election interference in Latin America, criticizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, and defending Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro.

In the months leading up to the invasion, Afinogenova used her RT platform to dismiss the possibility of a Russian assault. “January will come, then February and March; 2022 will end … and surely you will continue to read in the mainstream media that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is imminent,” Afinogenova posted in December. “Those of us who follow this conflict know that those who warn time and again of a supposed imminent invasion don’t do it because they’re ignorant, but because it’s all part of a plan.”

After Russia’s invasion, Afinogenova, usually an avid user of Twitter, fell silent. A week after the war began, she posted a defiant thread, criticizing the “blockade” against Russia’s state media. “They FINALLY found a reason to end even a hint of an inconvenient narrative,” she tweeted.

Then, this week, 70 days into the brutal war she once dismissed, Afinogenova posted a video in Spanish on YouTube. “I am recording myself. There won’t be any of the graphics or special effects,” she says. “I owe you an explanation.” Afinogenova goes on to announce her resignation from Russia Today. “Basically, I disagree with this war,” she explains. “I will never understand or justify any war that goes after civilians.” Afinogenova then seems to hint at Russia Today’s true nature: “I won’t talk about whether the platform I’ve worked for all these years does propaganda. Truth is, I don’t know. But I, personally, won’t do war propaganda.”

How are we supposed to react to Afinogenova’s change of heart? (I sent her several messages on Twitter seeking comment, but I didn’t get a reply).

Kevin Rothrok, a managing editor of the independent Russian news site Meduza, warns against sympathy for propaganda figures like Afinogenova. “She’s not one of these small-time cases,” Rothrok told me. “With more than a quarter of a million followers, she’s fully culpable.” Puyosa agrees. “It is not credible that she has resigned because she is opposed to wars in general,” she argues. “She has been a journalist for RT for 12 years. In that period, Russia has been involved in many such conflicts.”

Rothrok sees a pattern. “You’ll find that people who quit RT publicly typically try to absolve themselves by arguing that ‘the other side’ is bad, but they’ve finally decided that RT is bad, too,” he told me.

“In the video where Afinogenova announces her resignation, she repeats the key points of Russian propaganda against Ukraine, Europe and the United States,” Puyosa told me. “Listening to it, one can wonder if there is a sector in Russia that proposes to stop the war given its political effect of strengthening NATO and this is a preparatory episode. Or it’s about something much simpler: remove the ‘state-affiliated media’ label from her accounts and boost her reach.”

But could a propagandist build a successful following on a Western platform?

Suddenly unemployed, Afinogenova is already looking for an opportunity. “I am no longer financed by a supposed ‘evil government,’ ” she says at the end of her video. “But if there’s someone from the axis of evil who wants to work with me, I’m all ears. I’m joking, obviously.”

If only propaganda were a laughing matter.

