For generations, Virginia elementary students have learned about the founding of Jamestown in 1607. But, alas, by the time our children are old enough to visit this historic site with their own families, it will likely be completely underwater.

The impending doom of historic Jamestown should be a clarion call for every single elected official in Virginia. Our leaders have the honor to serve in one of the most historic states in the nation, and they have a special responsibility to do what they can to protect and preserve these historic treasures for future generations. And that means using their power to do everything they can to stop the scourge of climate change.