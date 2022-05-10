The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Of course Boeing wants to move near the Pentagon

Today at 4:35 p.m. EDT
The Boeing office building in Crystal City. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the May 7 Metro article “Boeing’s Va. move means few new jobs”:

Of course Boeing wants to be closer to Congress and the Pentagon. In addition to the $62 billion it generated in military sales last year, Sam Becker of Wall St. Watchdog noted in 2017 that Boeing was the largest recipient of government subsidies: “With more than $13 billion coming in from 148 handouts … Boeing has become the king of corporate handouts.” How better to continue and increase the flow of taxpayer dollars to this $88 billion company than to move closer to the handout action?

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Susan Doepp, Fredericksburg, Va.

Loading...