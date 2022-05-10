The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Do we just keep forgiving student loans?

Today at 4:33 p.m. EDT
(iStock) (iStock)
Placeholder while article actions load

What does Christine Emba want us to do after we cancel the current student loans — make more loans and cancel those, too [“Why such a lack of compassion on student debt?,” Friday Opinion, May 6]?

Somebody needs to be thinking about how to keep the same problem from arising again and again, world without end. One obvious modification should be made to the program: Require the university to guarantee the loan. The university gets the money; if the education it provides in exchange doesn’t enable its student or graduate to repay the loan, let the university give the money back.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Keith E. Smith, Silver Spring

Loading...