What does Christine Emba want us to do after we cancel the current student loans — make more loans and cancel those, too [“Why such a lack of compassion on student debt?,” Friday Opinion, May 6]?

Somebody needs to be thinking about how to keep the same problem from arising again and again, world without end. One obvious modification should be made to the program: Require the university to guarantee the loan. The university gets the money; if the education it provides in exchange doesn’t enable its student or graduate to repay the loan, let the university give the money back.