Both parties would like voters to believe that they are sensible and reasonable, while their opponents have bizarre and dangerous ideas. Yet this is the situation confronting us today: The Republican Party has gone to places never before seen in modern American politics, yet the public is just as likely to say Democrats are the extreme ones.

This didn’t happen by accident.

Recent polling shows that the number of people calling each party extreme is now roughly the same, though for the last decade they were more likely to say that about Republicans. To any objective observer, that is absolutely bonkers.

How to explain it? We have to look at how skillful and unified Republicans are in their communication.

Let’s first acknowledge that there’s no perfect measure of extremism, at least as it relates to policy. I could make a case that eliminating the estate tax (a Republican idea) is more radical than raising the minimum wage (a Democratic idea), but a conservative could reasonably disagree. Even when a party shifts its ideas over time, as both parties have, one can argue that one change is perfectly justified while another is outrageous.

But this isn’t about any objective assessment of policy ideas.

What’s happening right now with the Supreme Court’s imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade shows the Republican strategy in action. Democrats are arguing for the maintenance of a half-century-old status quo, while Republicans are about to achieve a drastic change — and intensify it with a rolling series of state laws that are truly shocking. Yet everything Republicans are saying is about how Democrats are out of control.

They started with not just a distraction, but a distraction meant to characterize the news of Roe’s upcoming demise as a story of Democratic extremism. “The radical left,” they said, had leaked the draft opinion, and that’s what we should talk about (even if it’s more likely that it was leaked by someone on the conservative side).

And it worked! Then when some people protested outside the homes of Chief Justice John G. Roberts and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, right-wing media treated it like it was the crime of the century, evidence of the violence and extremism of that “radical left.”

We could debate whether protesting outside political figures’ homes is an effective political strategy, but that’s not the point. What matters is that rather than defending the potentially catastrophic effects their actions will have on millions of people’s lives, Republicans want to debate whether Kavanaugh had to put up with some shouting on his street for a night or two.

And of course, establishment liberals, who are deeply concerned about manners and propriety and civility, fall right into the trap. They talk about it and write articles about it and even pass emergency legislation in response to it.

The next step is to invent positions Democrats don’t actually hold or blame them for things that don’t actually happen to show how “extreme” they are. So Republicans have now concocted a fantasy world in which babies are being aborted “up until the moment of birth and even, horrifically, after that,” as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) puts it.

The word “lie” doesn’t capture how insane that charge is. It’s just not a thing. There are incredibly rare cases in which an abortion has to be performed late in a pregnancy to save a woman’s life. When this issue was being debated in Virginia, for instance, government data revealed that exactly two third-trimester abortions had been performed in the state over the past two decades. But there aren’t abortions being performed moments before birth.

And there are no abortions performed “after birth.” That’s called homicide, not abortion, and you don’t need another law outlawing it. It’s as if Democrats said, “Why don’t Republicans support a law outlawing bestiality committed on Mars? My god, Republicans are pro-bestiality!!!”

Or take immigration. Pretty much all Republicans will say President Biden’s immigration policy is “open borders.” This is a lie. There are checkpoints and inspections and patrols, and thousands of people getting arrested as they try to cross illegally. But if the borders were actually open, that would be extreme, wouldn’t it?

Then layer on top of that a story about sinister Democratic motivations that offer a way to understand even more ludicrous accusations. That can be QAnon rantings about satanic pedophile conspiracies, but even supposedly mainstream GOP figures offer only slightly less unhinged versions, as when Ohio GOP Senate nominee J.D. Vance blamed the opioid crisis on Biden intentionally allowing fentanyl into the United States to kill Republican voters.

The purpose is to convince people that Democratic policies are absolutely beyond the pale, and by comparison even Republican policies you don’t like are more reasonable. Okay, so building a wall around the United States is stupid, a voter might say, but compared to open borders?

This is all happening while the Republican Party nominates QAnon conspiracists for national office. While it propagates insane lies about stolen elections. While it downplays and excuses a violent insurrection against the U.S. government. While it is led by Donald Trump.

So the next time you hear Republicans ranting about the “radical left” and describing some preposterous thing they claim Democrats believe, ask yourself: What is it they’re trying to get me not to think about?

