Placeholder while article actions load

A court in Sweden is preparing to issue a verdict in the war crimes trial of Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian official who is implicated in the mass execution of dissidents. Seemingly in response, Iran’s judiciary announced last week that it intended to carry out the execution of a Swedish citizen sentenced to death on unfounded charges.

This moment could mark either a horrific escalation in the Iranian regime’s hostage diplomacy strategy — one that puts the life of any innocent foreign national that travels to Iran at grave risk. Or it could provide the clarity that the free world needs to finally come together to disrupt the serial crime of state hostage-taking.

For years, the biggest distinction between hostages abducted by non-state actors versus those arrested and held via a government’s judicial system was the hostages’ probable fates. Those taken by terrorists were more likely to be killed by their captors, while those held by states were more likely to be released in negotiated settlements.

Advertisement

But those calculations could change dramatically if the Islamic Republic follows through on threats to execute Ahmad Reza Djalali, who has been imprisoned in Iran since 2016.

Djalali, a doctor who specializes in disaster medicine and a naturalized Swedish citizen, was arrested while visiting family in Iran. He has been subjected to long periods of solitary confinement and said he was compelled under torture to make false confessions to crimes in which there is no evidence he committed.

Djalali says he is being punished for refusing demands from Iranian intelligence officers to spy on European contacts, a tactic they have used with other academics.

Ultimately, he was put through a show trial overseen by Abolghassem Salavati, known as the “judge of death” for his prolific use of capital punishment. Salavati was also the judge in my trial.

Advertisement

In Sweden, meanwhile, jurors are deliberating the fate of Nouri, an Iranian citizen who was arrested on war-crimes charges for his alleged role in the systematic massacre of thousands of domestic dissidents. In 1988, an untold number of Iranians who opposed the Islamic Republic were arrested and many were hanged.

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s current president, was a deputy prosecutor at the time and part of what has become known as the “death commission,” a group mostly made up of clerics who ordered the extrajudicial executions. Nouri was a prison official who allegedly led many of the dissidents to the “corridor of death” that was the last stop before the commission.

Nouri was arrested in 2019 upon his arrival in Sweden and is being tried under universal jurisdiction, which allows governments to prosecute foreign nationals of war crimes and other crimes against humanity, regardless of where those crimes took place.

Advertisement

Predictably — because of what may come to light and what those revelations could mean for Raisi — Iran’s government is doing everything it can to stop the verdict from being issued. The Iranian foreign ministry summoned Sweden’s ambassador to Tehran to object to the trial.

Shortly after, Sweden’s government issued a travel warning to its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Iran. It’s unclear whether that was because of the renewed threat to Djalali’s life or the apparent arrest of another Swedish citizen, a tourist visiting Iran. There is little known about that case, but its timing suspiciously coincides with Iran’s attempts to free Nouri.

The sort of absurd false equivalence the Iranian regime is attempting to create between Nouri and Djalali is one of the reasons the U.S. Justice Department opposes prisoner swaps of criminals convicted in fair and transparent courts for those convicted in patently unjust ones. The execution of a foreign national, however, would represent an alarming precedent — one that those who follow this issue have feared would happen for some time. As I have written many times before, unless democratic governments work together to find ways to deter state hostage-taking, there will be more cases like this — and more countries could find themselves facing Sweden’s current quandary. Let’s not forget that Iran’s long history of hostage-taking has inspired many copycats around the world.

Advertisement

When I was in the same prison Djalali is in right now, my captors regularly tried to justify my detention on the grounds that I was being put through a legal process. I used every opportunity to remind them that the only difference between what they were doing to me and what the Islamic State and other terrorist organizations do to their hostages was that they hadn’t killed me — yet. If Djalali’s case is any indication, even that distinction could soon disappear.

Look inside the life of a family whose husband and father is held hostage in Iran. Post Opinions’ new short film shows the ordeal to free him:

When American Emad Shargi is taken hostage by Iran as a pawn in nuclear negotiations with the U.S., his wife and daughters must fight to free him. (Video: The Washington Post)

GiftOutline Gift Article