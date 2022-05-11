Placeholder while article actions load

The average American might be surprised to learn that many of the same manufacturers hawking security cameras in the United States for the anodyne purpose of warding off home burglars sell their wares for far more insidious ends in their home country — China. Now, the White House is considering imposing unprecedented sanctions against the most powerful of these companies, Hikvision.

The Financial Times reported last week that the U.S. Treasury Department may place Hikvision on its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list for human rights abuses, prohibiting U.S. companies and citizens from transacting with the state-controlled, publicly traded video-surveillance firm. These days, sanctions against Chinese entities come fast, but none so far have come quite this furious: The punishment of being on the SDN list would be the strictest yet imposed against any Chinese company of Hikvision’s size and stature, including Huawei. Depending on how sanctions are implemented, they could ricochet around the world by creating penalties for anyone, anywhere, who deals with Hikvision and has some connection to the U.S. legal system.

These consequences are fitting; after all, Hikvision has helped extend China’s reach around the world.. Many recent sanctions against Chinese firms focus on their complicity in the cultural genocide of the Uyghur Muslim minority — and Hikvision is about as complicit as it gets, with its cameras lining the walls of mosques and detention camps all over the Xinjiang region. Hikvision even marketed for a time an artificially intelligent camera that automatically identified Uyghurs, for the convenience of security forces. Yet the company is also key to President Xi Jinping’s efforts to remake other countries in the image of his own.

Advertisement

The Chinese government has been in the business of exporting repression to Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere by selling monitoring systems. Hikvision has managed to creep not only into developing nations, many with authoritarian leaders of their own, but into developed and democratic countries, too. The company manufactures almost a quarter of the world’s security cameras, which are gathering footage in more than 150 countries. London and more than half of Britain’s other biggest cities rely on the Hikvision gear. Even the U.S. federal government used Hikvision cameras until Congress ordered agencies to remove the technology, and some agencies continued to purchase the equipment even after the ban. Many counties, towns and cities are also customers. This state of affairs is particularly alarming given reports of security vulnerabilities in the technology.

Hikvision, in short, is at the cutting edge of the new totalitarianism. Its heft around the world also means there are few levers the U.S. government can pull to diminish its impact meaningfully. Some worry that adding Hikvision to the SDN list would needlessly escalate the conflict between the United States and China. They are right that, without a limiting principle to distinguish Hikvision from the vast array of other Chinese firms somehow complicit in human rights abuse, the move could accelerate a broad-scale technological decoupling for which this country isn’t prepared. But drawing up such a principle according to the particular threat Hikvision poses shouldn’t be too difficult a task.

GiftOutline Gift Article