For half a century, Virginia’s major political parties have had a comfortable and seemingly unassailable backstop for their campaigns and rhetoric on abortion: Roe v. Wade. But it looks like the Supreme Court will remove that backstop in the next few weeks by overturning Roe and tossing the issue into the laps of state lawmakers, who’ve spent their entire careers — and some, their entire lifetimes — in Roe’s shadow.

For the moment, removing the Roe backstop and tossing abortion back to the states doesn’t look like it would change a lot in Virginia. Abortion is legal, General Assembly control is split between Democrats and Republicans, and there are other unfinished issues still on the local political agenda (the biggest one is the state budget).

Once the budget gets done, though, will abortion move to center stage? Possibly. But that doesn’t mean either party is ready for it.

Go back to 2019 and the brief firestorm that raged in the wake of then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) remarks on a Democratic bill that would have eased restrictions on late-term abortions: “'If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen,' Northam, a pediatric neurosurgeon, told Washington radio station WTOP. ‘The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.’”

Republicans went ballistic. But the attention focused on the bill in question abruptly faded when the Northam medical school yearbook photo scandal burst to life.

Northam paid a huge political price for that. As for Virginia Democrats as a whole? They rode the anti-Trump wave one more time and took control of the General Assembly. Abortion became a nonissue in 2019.

Okay, that was a fluke. Once Donald Trump was packed off to Mar-a-Lago, Virginia voters promptly restored Republicans to control of the House of Delegates and swept the state’s top three offices. Better still for the GOP: Those victories put abortion back on the agenda.

When Republicans returned to Richmond, Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) introduced legislation mirroring Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) general preference for an abortion ban after 20 weeks. Newly minted Attorney General Jason Miyares switched the commonwealth’s stand on the Mississippi abortion case that looks like it will lead to Roe’s demise, telling the court, “Virginia is now of the view that the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion” and the issue should be left to the states to decide.

The Freitas bill quietly died — and some in the antiabortion community strongly questioned how serious Republicans were about passing any sort of abortion restrictions.

In other words, Republicans may have put the issue back on the agenda, but they aren’t ready for life without the Roe backstop.

As for Virginia Democrats, they are even less prepared for life after Roe.

Recall that after their shock-loss in the 2021 elections, some Democrats pushed for a lame-duck special session to enshrine Roe in the state code. But as Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax) told the New York Times, Senate Democrats “didn’t want to do it.”

Saslaw & Co. will no longer have the luxury of doing nothing. But that doesn’t mean they have to be proactive either. Democrats can play defense until the 2023 elections, when the House and Senate will be on the ballot. Or even longer, to the 2025 gubernatorial race. Give them majorities after all that time, and you better believe they’ll protect abortion rights.

Of course, Democrats could force the issue and get behind having House elections this year. But that would require Democrats to abandon their code of silence on the pending redistricting lawsuit. And that seems like one more thing they just don’t want to do.

