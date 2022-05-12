Placeholder while article actions load

Throughout the last seven years — since Donald Trump first grabbed hold of the GOP — the old Republican establishment has felt besieged and disoriented, struggling to accommodate itself to the new reality of the right. How do they avoid being cast off by a new and aggressive generation of leaders? Can they retain their influence and guide the GOP’s future, or will they become irrelevant? How can they stay on the conservative parade float?

You can see them trying in an interesting new proclamation, titled “America’s Crisis of Self-Doubt,” published Thursday in the National Review and signed by a few dozen old-school conservative luminaries, in which they enlist for the battle of the moment. In the process, they show just where the conservative center of gravity is today; it might have been titled, “Hey, can we get in on this exciting new culture war, too?”

The signatories are, to varying degrees, a who’s-who of establishment conservatives who clearly are looking to a future that is post-Trump but not post-Trumpism (he’s never mentioned). They include magazine editors, think-tankers, former administration officials, public intellectuals, and a few politicians, some still influential but most who seem a bit on the outs. But they want to frame the next phase of conservatism as something they’re comfortable with, and a part of.

The answer, they suggest, is a new grand struggle against liberalism, one promising all the purpose and glory of the Cold War or the Global War on Terror. The enemy now is those who challenge old hierarchies and raise uncomfortable topics:

Our traditional heroes are under threat of being run out of the national pantheon. Our institutions, from elections to the job market to law enforcement, stand accused of perpetuating a systemic racism that is impossible to eradicate. Our educational system, from kindergarten through graduate school, is increasingly a forum for crude propagandizing. Our system of government is attacked as archaic, unfair, and racially biased. Our traditional values of fair play, free speech, and religious liberty are trampled by inflamed ideologues determined to impose their will by force and fear.

This must not stand; their goal is to “reclaim what once was a consensus view of America that has now become bitterly contested.”

To that end, we must of course reimpose a more agreeable crude propagandizing in schools, attack government for being unfair to us, and invigorate “free speech” by censoring teachers and punishing companies that express views we don’t like. Only then can “inflamed ideologues” be defeated.

The idea that there was some prior moment in which there existed “a consensus view of America” that was not contested — a view that America is and always has been 99 and 44/100 percent pure, its mistakes and weaknesses but minor blemishes dealt with long ago — is utterly preposterous. It’s only possible to believe that if by “consensus” you mean not the narrative everyone agreed on, but the one imposed from above by those in power which no one else had the ability to challenge.

When was this time when we all shared a “consensus view of America”? These conservatives don’t say.

That’s because it never existed. Black people never walked by statues of Confederate generals and said to each other, “Yeah, those guys really were great.” The difference now is that challenges to the old narratives are gaining purchase and momentum, creating a deep unease the right wants to exploit. It’s the same unease that led Trump to hit upon “Make America Great Again” as his slogan: At some point in the past, things were right and proper, but now they aren’t anymore.

It may be too soon to tell whether old-school conservatives who care most about upper-income tax cuts and reducing regulations on corporations will be fully on board with the authoritarianism that’s become so trendy on the right. With figures such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley enthusiastically advocating the use of state power to banish ideas the GOP doesn’t like and crush its enemies, the temptation is strong; any lingering affection they have for free-market capitalism may yield to the thrill of targeting people they hate.

But for now, conservatives clearly believe that a belligerent nationalism focused on enemies within is enough to create an overarching structure within which all conservatives can feel comfortable.

They may be right about that. The idea that America is simultaneously beyond reproach (in its essence and history) and a nightmare of depravity (in its fallen present) is something all conservatives seem to agree on. And even if that was Trump’s worldview, it doesn’t require his participation, leaving such conservatives free to spurn him as a tactical matter without seriously criticizing anything he did or who he is.

Nevertheless, “America’s Crisis of Self-Doubt” is reminiscent of a document signed in 2010 by a similar group of Republican greybeards. Titled “The Mount Vernon Statement,” unveiled near George Washington’s estate, and featuring old-timey parchment and flowing script, it created a way for those Reagan-era conservatives to jump on the tea party bandwagon, a kind of Founding Father cosplay that was terribly in vogue at the time.

But it turned out that the tea party was all style; it was just trickle-down economics and racial panic in a tricorn hat. The new authoritarianism is those things too, but it may turn out to be something more frightening. One thing, though, is clear: With the exception of a tiny number of dissenters, everyone in the Republican Party wants to get in on the act.

