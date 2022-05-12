The May 6 editorial “Erasing Ukraine” hit the nail on the head. The root of the problem lies in history. Kyivan Rus, the 9th-to-12th-century state, with its capital in Kyiv, included much of the territory of present-day Ukraine and parts of Belarus and Russia. At that time, there was no Moscow, until a Kyivan prince founded it in 1147 and gave rise to Muscovy. Ancestors of present-day Ukrainians brought Christianity, literacy, literature and philosophy to neighboring Muscovy and for many years provided it with bishops and teachers.
All of this must have weighed heavily on Muscovite czars through subsequent ages. After the Mongol siege of Kyiv and surrounding areas in 1240, Kyivan Rus had a hard time trying to get back on its feet. Czar Peter I grabbed the ancient name Rus from the former Kyivan Rus state and applied it to Muscovy. In 1708, Peter I decided to punish the Ukrainian leader, Hetman Ivan Mazepa, for trying to keep Ukraine independent, and fought against him in the Battle of Poltava the next year. In the early 2000s, an archaeological dig in Baturyn found remnants of that savage massacre: skeletons of men, women and children with bullets in their heads. Makes one think of today’s Bucha.
The Mongol ruler Genghis Khan would have been very proud of his successors Peter I and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the barbaric manner that they both used so intensely (and unsuccessfully!) in their attempts to erase Ukraine and Ukrainians. Ukraine has a right to exist and to thrive.
Larissa Onyshkevych, Columbia
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukrainian forces said Wednesday that they pushed back Russian advances in the country’s second-most-populous city and regained control of Pytomnyk, a village to the north of Kharkiv. Finland’s leaders said they support a NATO membership bid as soon as possible, an extraordinary move that demonstrates the far-ranging effects of Russia’s invasion.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.