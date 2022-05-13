Placeholder while article actions load

Evan Glass, a Democrat, is an at-large member and vice president of the Montgomery County Council. Lauren Ivey is a Montgomery County Police Department police officer candidate and a graduate of the cadet program. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It has been almost two years since the tragic death of George Floyd. In the aftermath, Montgomery County and local communities across the country have made significant efforts to reimagine public safety and support policies that improve racial equity and social justice.

One of the most important areas of this work has focused on police reform and ensuring that every resident — regardless of race, immigration status or Zip code — feels safe in the community.

With recruitment at an all-time low, we need to rethink how we hire officers to serve and protect our residents. One remedy is to increase the starting salaries for recruits, recognizing that the base pay in Montgomery County is among the lowest in the region.

Yet this situation also presents an important opportunity to invest in a public safety system that strengthens community-police relations.

Part of this enhanced community policing strategy is to hire police officers who not only understand the communities they serve but also are from those communities. One way to achieve this is through the expansion of the Montgomery County Police Department’s Cadet Program. The program helps address the department’s staffing needs by training young county residents from all communities and all backgrounds, thus improving the department’s cultural competency and local connections.

Established in 2016, the cadet program gives local college students a firsthand experience in the police force. After completing an extensive application and background process, cadets work 20 hours a week and are paid for their time. Consider it a paid internship while attending school.

During rotating assignments throughout the department, participants learn about Maryland criminal and constitutional law, use-of-force policies and the role that implicit bias has in decision-making. Individuals also participate in ride-alongs, DUI checkpoints and community events. The expectation is that the knowledge they gain in the classroom and in the field will better prepare them for the police academy, should they choose to enroll.

Cadets who go through the program express a sense of pride in serving the community they grew up in — and, in turn, they are able to serve as role models to those who are following in their footsteps. Young people who want to help make their community safer can use the opportunity as a ladder for a career in public service.

Though the cadet program is relatively small, it accurately reflects the diversity of Montgomery County, which is home to 4 of the 10 most diverse areas in the nation. Of the 15 participants in 2020, five cadets were Latino, four were Black and two were Asian American — a nearly 75 percent diversity rate. This cadet class was a compliment to MCPD as a whole, which is approximately 75 percent White, and has proved to be an effective recruitment tool in providing a more diverse pool of candidates than traditional recruitment efforts.

We have made meaningful progress to reimagine public safety and should build upon what we know works. An expansion of this proven program would help diversify the ranks of our police department, provide meaningful opportunities for our youths and strengthen our community safety efforts.

