Shannon Hodge is founding executive director of the DC Charter School Alliance. All schools in D.C. are facing enormous challenges as they work to serve students and close the opportunity and outcome gaps that have widened during the pandemic. But for many schools, these challenges are exacerbated by chronic underfunding that’s ingrained in our educational system, with schools that primarily serve communities of color experiencing the brunt of these inequities.

That’s why leaders across the district — including in charter schools, D.C. Public Schools, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) administration and the D.C. Council — must focus on creatively and consistently advancing equity. That kind of concerted effort, working together and not against each other, is how we will close the opportunity and outcome gaps for all students.

Too often, the conversation on how to improve education outcomes for students in our city focuses on the distinction between charter schools and D.C. Public Schools schools. For example, some point to charter schools as the reason that neighborhood middle schools in Wards 7 and 8 are lagging behind the rest of the city in academic outcomes. Critics often point to data showing that most students living in Ward 3 (which has no charter schools) attend their neighborhood school, and most students living in Wards 7 and 8 (which have charter schools) do not.

Though that’s true, it is overly simplistic to cite mobility as proof that parents in Wards 7 and 8 don’t have good options available for their middle-schoolers. In fact, according to city data, the percentage of students who attend a middle school in the ward they live in is roughly the same in Wards 3 and 8 (57 percent vs. 54 percent). Parents, regardless of where they live, value the ability to decide what school works best for their child’s needs. The fact is, this feature is one of the best tools in the D.C. public education system.

DCPS and charter schools are both public schools. And in reality, many D.C. students attend or will attend both types of schools. Both are working hard to serve students in the District and uplift their communities. And we don’t always get it right. That’s why we should constantly be asking what each student needs and what policies and programs can best address those needs so we are working toward solutions that make every public school excellent.

District leaders have an opportunity to advance equity in the fiscal 2023 budget, and the D.C. Council is on track to deliver in key ways. Increasing the base funding rate for students, including adult learners, will help ensure that schools can offer interventions that will accelerate learning and give D.C. residents over the age of 16 an opportunity to get the skills and credentials needed to support their families. And the Committee on Housing and Executive Administration has recommended the D.C. Council expand the Employer-Assisted Housing Program’s definition of first responders to include teachers, which will help teachers live in the communities they serve. We’ve urged the full council to support this proposal, which will improve recruitment and retention by making it more affordable for educators across both sectors to live in D.C.

We have also called on the D.C. Council to commission a new, comprehensive adequacy study to produce the data and recommendations needed to craft good policy and make funding decisions. We need this type of creative, effective policymaking to strengthen all our schools and retain our best teachers.

Charter school leaders have pushed the D.C. Council and the Bowser administration on these priorities with the goal of accelerating learning equitably, centering students and their needs, as we continue to weather the ongoing challenges created by the pandemic to provide a high-quality education. These priorities benefit all public school students, at both charter schools and DCPS schools.

We need solutions that will make every public school excellent. That’s why we must work together across sectors and with community leaders to make sure equity is at the center of everything we do.

