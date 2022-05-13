The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion The idea of a currency is not a currency

Today at 4:29 p.m. EDT
Bitcoin for sale on Feb. 24 at the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the May 7 news article “Treasury sanctions crypto service that helped North Koreans launder funds” and Michelle Singletary’s May 11 Economy & Business column, “Bitcoin’s plunge shows why it shouldn’t be in your retirement portfolio”:

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

I read with total incomprehension and incredulity the articles on the rush into the legend of an economy based on exchange in cryptocurrency and references to the cryptocurrency “industry.”

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are video games with no more reality than a “Minecraft” village. The value of the real energy consumed to record and track the virtual movement of the cryptocurrency units appears now to rival the pretend value of the units (plus or minus 30,000 on any given day). The reality is that cryptocurrencies are a loss of real energy — a loss as real as a forest fire. Cryptocurrency is an energy-expending accounting system accounting for a nonexistent substance. There exists no coin, only the idea of a coin. Even the infamous Dutch tulip bubble had real tulips. Cryptocurrency has only a confabulation story. By what convolution can cryptocurrency be interconverted with any actual government-backed currencies?

Shockingly large numbers of people seem to accept cryptocurrencies as a reality. Large numbers of believers do not make reality. The reality is that cryptocurrencies are a loss of energy backed by nothing of substance. As with late arrivals to a Ponzi scheme, some folks will eventually learn that they own a great deal of nothing at all.

George Perry Hoskin, Burtonsville

Loading...