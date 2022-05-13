Placeholder while article actions load

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are video games with no more reality than a “Minecraft” village. The value of the real energy consumed to record and track the virtual movement of the cryptocurrency units appears now to rival the pretend value of the units (plus or minus 30,000 on any given day). The reality is that cryptocurrencies are a loss of real energy — a loss as real as a forest fire. Cryptocurrency is an energy-expending accounting system accounting for a nonexistent substance. There exists no coin, only the idea of a coin. Even the infamous Dutch tulip bubble had real tulips. Cryptocurrency has only a confabulation story. By what convolution can cryptocurrency be interconverted with any actual government-backed currencies?