The May 8 Metro article “ Yard signs unsettle neighbors’ niceties ” struck a chord with me. First, I agreed with the sentiment of the original yard sign, which I have seen in several yards in my own neighborhood (“In this house, we believe Black Lives Matter …”). Then I went to the comment section online, where the most popular comment was a sentiment I agreed with. Then I went on to read more of the comments and was dismayed to see so much vitriol.

After sleeping on it, I think the second sign — “In this house we believe that simplistic platitudes … are poor substitutes for respectful and rational discussions about complex issues” — though probably mostly pushback against the inclusive and tolerant sentiment of the first sign (itself surely a reaction against the MAGA agenda), might also be interpreted as a reminder to those of us with liberal sentiments that tangible, concrete policies that could be effective in achieving our shared goals are truly a challenge to draft and get enacted.