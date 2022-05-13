The May 8 Metro article “Yard signs unsettle neighbors’ niceties” struck a chord with me. First, I agreed with the sentiment of the original yard sign, which I have seen in several yards in my own neighborhood (“In this house, we believe Black Lives Matter …”). Then I went to the comment section online, where the most popular comment was a sentiment I agreed with. Then I went on to read more of the comments and was dismayed to see so much vitriol.
After sleeping on it, I think the second sign — “In this house we believe that simplistic platitudes … are poor substitutes for respectful and rational discussions about complex issues” — though probably mostly pushback against the inclusive and tolerant sentiment of the first sign (itself surely a reaction against the MAGA agenda), might also be interpreted as a reminder to those of us with liberal sentiments that tangible, concrete policies that could be effective in achieving our shared goals are truly a challenge to draft and get enacted.
We’ve probably all heard examples of NIMBY-ism in the voting behavior of some of our neighbors and friends who have the first sign. Maybe the second sign is reminding us to examine our own political engagement and voting behavior to ensure we are not being hypocritical.
Jacqueline Coolidge, Chevy Chase