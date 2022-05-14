Placeholder while article actions load

I am the parent of two Asian American students attending Montgomery County Public Schools and oppose a lawsuit against MCPS brought by the Association for Education Fairness that claims that changes to admissions programs to make magnet schools more accessible to low-income students discriminate against children like mine because Asian Americans are less likely to attend low-income schools [“Asian students are victims of Montgomery County schools’ achievement gap,” Local Opinions, May 8].

In rural California, I attended low-income schools (as do about 30 percent of MCPS Asian American students). Most students qualified for free lunches. No one I knew took test-prep courses, and counselors did not talk about college. My children have a very different experience. Low-income students account for fewer than 4 percent of students at their former elementary school. PTAs subsidize tutoring programs, enrichment classes in robotics, foreign languages and chess, and offer college information sessions.

Increasing magnet school access to a wider swath of students in the district benefits all students, including Asian Americans. Social science research is clear that more diverse environments improve cognitive skills and problem-solving.

Advertisement

Should MCPS do more to improve learning for all students in the district and to address long-standing educational barriers facing Black, Hispanic and low-income students? Absolutely. But stacking the deck against low-income students for magnet programs, especially with the false charge that any attempt to address inequality is anti-Asian, is only a distraction from taking bold steps toward a more equitable future for all of our students.

Janelle Wong, Bethesda

GiftOutline Gift Article