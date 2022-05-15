Placeholder while article actions load

While Congress has done little to regulate social media sites, states are doing a lot — often with hardly anyone noticing. And now, a three-person panel of appeals court judges has thrown the world of online speech regulation into disarray. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit decided 2 to 1 on Wednesday to reinstate a Texas law that restricts how platforms such as Google, Twitter and Facebook can moderate user-generated materia, by prohibiting them from removing a user over a “viewpoint.” A lower court judge had on First Amendment grounds imposed an injunction on the legislation pending a lawsuit brought by industry. He also called parts of the law “prohibitively vague.” The two judges who voted to overturn that ruling last week didn’t write anything; no opinion accompanied the decision, which came after a hearing full of confusion about the legal regime that underpins expression on the Internet today.

Lawyers and scholars have long argued that attempts by the government to compel social media sites to allow or disallow certain categories of legal speech are unconstitutional. This, of course, hasn’t stopped the government from trying — on the federal level, and, more successfully, in statehouses around the country.

The University of North Carolina’s Center on Technology Policy conducted a nationwide study on these efforts. Republicans generally want to stymie sites’ robust enforcement against hate, harassment and more. Some have sought prohibitions even more sweeping than Texas’s on moderation of almost any legal material or on algorithmic curation. At least 15 bills identical to Texas’s have also been introduced. Democrats, in contrast, have tried in some places to mandate that sites police speech more aggressively — attempts similarly objectionable to their counterparts from across the aisle, for similar reasons. A New York proposal concerning health misinformation is a good example.

Until now, the consensus has been that salvos like these are doomed to failure. The constitutional hurdles are too high. Regulators anywhere, whether in Washington, Austin or Albany, have been on more solid ground focusing on transparency requirements, appeals processes and research. These areas can also prove fraught with constitutional obstacles, not to mention unintended consequences. But legislation along these lines could improve the Internet — whereas Texas’s proposal and those that emulate it could not.

The judiciary has so far acted as a bulwark against the politicization of the complicated matter of online speech regulation. The panel’s decision wasn’t on the merits; that will be left for the resolution of industry’s lawsuit. Meanwhile, groups representing tech giants have asked the Supreme Court to vacate the ruling.

Yet it is a signal to the many legislators with their names on copycat and near-copycat bills that they might not be as constrained as many believed. Lawmakers in both parties should resist the temptation to let loose with the bad ideas designed to appeal to their base and instead focus on more thoughtful ways to, in keeping with civil liberties, preserve the best of social media and guard against the worst.

