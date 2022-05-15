Until recently, I thought that political wishful thinking was mostly taking place on the right. For example, if we ignore racism by banning the topic from our textbooks and pretending it doesn’t exist, then the problem of racism will go away. Or if we pretend that unwanted pregnancies aren’t a problem, then they won’t be a problem, either. But now I see that the D.C. Council wants to take police officers out of our schools and pretend that crime and violence aren’t significant threats there [“Council backs $19.5B budget,” Metro, May 11].
One council member justified this move by saying that “our schools should be a place where our students are supported and not a place where they feel policed by armed officers.” Yes, our schools should be a place where police aren’t needed, but with gun violence on the rise in D.C., and with the recent shooting incident at the Edmund Burke School, this is no time for wishful thinking. Please keep the officers in the schools to protect our children.
Leo Bosner, Washington