Until recently, I thought that political wishful thinking was mostly taking place on the right. For example, if we ignore racism by banning the topic from our textbooks and pretending it doesn’t exist, then the problem of racism will go away. Or if we pretend that unwanted pregnancies aren’t a problem, then they won’t be a problem, either. But now I see that the D.C. Council wants to take police officers out of our schools and pretend that crime and violence aren’t significant threats there [“Council backs $19.5B budget,” Metro, May 11].