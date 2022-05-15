Placeholder while article actions load

I’m glad to read that other professions are starting to tune in to how emotional and mental health issues can affect all facets of a person’s life. But to be accurate, this is not a new discovery. Mental health therapists have been dealing with the connection between money and finances and emotional health for decades. I learned about this in graduate school training for social work in the early 1970s.

Olivia Mellan has been a leader in the field of money psychology since the early 1980s and has written several books on the topic. We didn’t feel we needed to call ourselves financial planners to be effective, and I’m wondering why financial planners now feel they have the right to call themselves “financial therapists” after taking some classes about mental health.

Though I’m glad other professionals are being more sensitive to this issue, they should not call what they do therapy. Social workers, psychologists and counselors all earned advanced degrees to learn how to become proficient, ethical therapists. Taking a few classes does not qualify use of this term. To call oneself a therapist without proper training will only confuse an already vulnerable population coming in for help.