Letters to the Editor

Opinion What’s next after Roe?

Today at 3:51 p.m. EDT
Several types of birth control on display in October 2017 at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Museum in D.C. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)
Regarding the May 11 news article “In Senate’s rejection of abortion rights bill, Democrats see a voter motivator”:

So now what? What freedoms are Republicans — and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — planning to limit next? Contraception and sex education are probably on the chopping block.

I had sex education as a junior (much too late) in high school back in 1971. We reviewed the anatomy and physiology of males and females. Yes, it was uncomfortable, though it shouldn’t have been. We all should have been taught such by our parents years before reaching 16 or 17 years old.

Unfortunately, some parents are as inadequate at explaining human sexuality as they are at explaining the quadratic equation or sedition. At best, they might avoid making their child too ashamed or frightened to ask any more questions. At worst, parents terrify their children to the extent they never go to their parents again for advice. Parenting is hard and not for the weak, uninformed or narrow-minded. My wife and I counseled our own children that our religion teaches sex outside of marriage is a sin, but we are all human. If the need arises, please use birth control. And if something goes wrong, you can always come to us for help. Most importantly, we love you whomever you choose to love.

Abortion, contraception and sex education could be banned. Old, rich White men have the power and the money, and they won’t let these things go.

Michael J. Tischio, Carolina Shores, N.C.

