Regarding the May 11 news article “In Senate’s rejection of abortion rights bill, Democrats see a voter motivator”:
Unfortunately, some parents are as inadequate at explaining human sexuality as they are at explaining the quadratic equation or sedition. At best, they might avoid making their child too ashamed or frightened to ask any more questions. At worst, parents terrify their children to the extent they never go to their parents again for advice. Parenting is hard and not for the weak, uninformed or narrow-minded. My wife and I counseled our own children that our religion teaches sex outside of marriage is a sin, but we are all human. If the need arises, please use birth control. And if something goes wrong, you can always come to us for help. Most importantly, we love you whomever you choose to love.
Abortion, contraception and sex education could be banned. Old, rich White men have the power and the money, and they won’t let these things go.
Michael J. Tischio, Carolina Shores, N.C.