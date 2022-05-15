Placeholder while article actions load

I had sex education as a junior (much too late) in high school back in 1971. We reviewed the anatomy and physiology of males and females. Yes, it was uncomfortable, though it shouldn’t have been. We all should have been taught such by our parents years before reaching 16 or 17 years old.

Unfortunately, some parents are as inadequate at explaining human sexuality as they are at explaining the quadratic equation or sedition. At best, they might avoid making their child too ashamed or frightened to ask any more questions. At worst, parents terrify their children to the extent they never go to their parents again for advice. Parenting is hard and not for the weak, uninformed or narrow-minded. My wife and I counseled our own children that our religion teaches sex outside of marriage is a sin, but we are all human. If the need arises, please use birth control. And if something goes wrong, you can always come to us for help. Most importantly, we love you whomever you choose to love.