William J. Thompson is a historian who has taught at the college and university level for 30 years. Fifty years ago, the day before the 1972 Maryland presidential primary, then-Alabama governor and Democratic presidential candidate George C. Wallace was shot at the Laurel Shopping Center in Prince George’s County. Wallace won Maryland — and Michigan, held the same day — but he was permanently paralyzed by the shooting. Despite winning two more terms as Alabama’s governor, he never again was a serious presidential contender.

Wallace was never nominated for president, but his influence on the politics of the 1960s and 1970s was important, and his popularity in Maryland was significant. Wallace ran for president in Maryland’s Democratic presidential primary three times — 1964, 1972 and 1976 — and was a candidate of the American Independent Party in 1968. In his Maryland campaigns, Wallace stirred up controversy, garnered considerable media attention and gained a loyal voting bloc.

In the 1964 campaign, responding to the soon-to-be-passed Civil Rights Act, Wallace ran for the Democratic nomination against President Lyndon B. Johnson. Wallace undertook an insurgency against LBJ and his Maryland “stand-in,” Sen. Daniel B. Brewster.

Unruly Wallace supporters, waving Confederate flags and taunting civil rights counterdemonstrators, appeared outside his campaign headquarters (and inside, shouting down reporters) and at the governor’s rallies throughout the state. The worst incident occurred in Cambridge on the Eastern Shore, where a civil disturbance occurred in 1963, as a Wallace speech turned violent when Black protesters and the governor’s supporters clashed, leading to action by the Maryland National Guard.

Wallace’s reception throughout the state alarmed Maryland Democrats as well as the White House. A late campaign blitz by labor leaders (highlighting Alabama as a “right-to-work” state) and national Democrats pulled Johnson to victory on May 19, but Wallace won 42.7 percent of the primary vote. He won 16 of 24 counties, swept the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland, and carried blue-collar, ethnic wards in East and South Baltimore and Dundalk and Essex in Baltimore County. In the D.C. suburbs, Wallace always did poorly in Montgomery County and had mixed success in Prince George’s (reflecting the still “Southern” nature of the county).

Four years later, in 1968, Wallace was on the general election ballot as the American Independent Party candidate. Civil rights issues, especially open housing (which had animated the Maryland gubernatorial race two years earlier), still dominated. In October, Wallace spoke before a packed and raucous crowd at the Baltimore Civic Center (now Royal Farms Arena), denouncing “hippies,” antiwar protesters, and “pointy-headed” bureaucrats. Wallace ran third with 14.5 percent of the vote, slightly above his national percentage of 13.5 percent. He received more than 20 percent of the vote in 11 counties — almost all were in Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore, and more than 30 percent in Dorchester, home of Cambridge, finishing ahead of Vice President Hubert Humphrey, the Democrat. In the Baltimore area, Wallace received more than 20 percent in east and south Baltimore City, as well as in eastern (Dundalk and Essex) and southwestern (Lansdowne) Baltimore County.

In 1972, Wallace, again Alabama’s governor, returned to Maryland, again on the Democratic presidential primary ticket. Now his emphasis was on opposing court-ordered racially based busing, a concern with White suburbanites living near majority-Black cities. It was in Laurel, a town near Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County, where on May 15 he was shot by Arthur Bremer, a lone gunman. Bremer, who claimed he shot Wallace for the notoriety, was released from prison in November 2007 after serving 35 years of a 53-year prison sentence. In 1972, Wallace won 38.7 percent of the vote in a multicandidate field, winning 20 of 23 counties; he lost only in Allegany, Howard and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City. Wallace won Baltimore County by a 2-to-1 margin, carrying most areas except the northwest, and he narrowly lost Baltimore City, although he did win the majority-White 3rd Congressional District.

In Wallace’s last Maryland primary effort, in 1976, he fell flat, finishing a distant third, as former supporters, especially in Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore, backed the more moderate Southerner, Georgia’s Jimmy Carter (who lost the state to California’s Jerry Brown) or found a new home in the Republican Party, increasingly attractive to many of Wallace’s former voters.

The Wallace legacy in Maryland? Fifty years later, those areas that were strongest in supporting the Alabama governor — blue-collar and ethnic eastern and southwest Baltimore County, rural Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore — have flipped completely to the Republican Party in local, state and national elections.

