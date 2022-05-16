Placeholder while article actions load

But the parallel to the Bretton Woods, N.H., meeting as the Allies raced across France (my own father was in that race) in July 1944 lacked something. True, it is not too soon to put together a new order such as the one that created the World Bank and the United Nations. Mr. Ignatius was smart to suggest postwar relief, not only for the immense damage to Ukraine but also for a badly depleted and dispirited Russia. Still, though, isn’t this exactly the time to give Russian President Vladimir Putin an out that could benefit all mankind? That is, a summit to finish the job Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev started more than three decades ago: the destruction of the last dangerous stores of nuclear weapons? Now that’s a victory Mr. Putin could claim even as he bleeds out of Ukraine. Who wouldn’t welcome at least something positive out of all this misery? Who could deny that the specter of nuclear holocaust has been the elephant in the Ukrainian room the whole time?