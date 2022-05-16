David Ignatius’s insightful sketch of a drawn-out, more limited Russia-Ukraine conflict [“Now is when we plan for the war’s end,” op-ed, May 13] contained some elements of hope. Mr. Ignatius counseled “strategic patience” and offered examples of South Korea, the Baltics and West Germany as “wildly successful democracies in the shadow of unfinished wars” that “eventually … come right,” though South Korea is not quite there.
But the parallel to the Bretton Woods, N.H., meeting as the Allies raced across France (my own father was in that race) in July 1944 lacked something. True, it is not too soon to put together a new order such as the one that created the World Bank and the United Nations. Mr. Ignatius was smart to suggest postwar relief, not only for the immense damage to Ukraine but also for a badly depleted and dispirited Russia. Still, though, isn’t this exactly the time to give Russian President Vladimir Putin an out that could benefit all mankind? That is, a summit to finish the job Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev started more than three decades ago: the destruction of the last dangerous stores of nuclear weapons? Now that’s a victory Mr. Putin could claim even as he bleeds out of Ukraine. Who wouldn’t welcome at least something positive out of all this misery? Who could deny that the specter of nuclear holocaust has been the elephant in the Ukrainian room the whole time?
A summit of all nuclear nations in which all agreed to a steep reduction, if not elimination, of their stockpiles could finally put to rest the terror we have lived with my whole life. Then we get to work on the real problem: global warming.
Gregory Orfalea, Washington