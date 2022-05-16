Placeholder while article actions load

Bashing the Federal Reserve for uncorking inflation has become a parlor game — never mind that the Fed also saved the nation from a pandemic depression and that inflation is set to fall sharply. But another line of criticism is scarcely mentioned. For the third time this century, the Federal Reserve has responded belatedly to signs of a bubble. As a result, tech stocks, cryptocurrencies and even a few analog assets are crashing hard. The fallout could be nasty.

The Fed’s bubble tolerance escapes remark because of a dubious argument. By and large, Fed watchers accept that irrational exuberance is not the Fed’s problem. According to this line of thought, the central bank’s job is to control inflation in the real economy: It should focus on the price of eggs, not nest eggs. The Fed should not be held responsible for causing bubbles. Nor should it be expected to deflate them.

People who work in finance tend to regard these assertions as wacky. If central bankers cut interest rates, people will borrow cheaply to speculate on stocks or real estate or cryptocurrencies: Of course the Fed can cause bubbles. But the central bank and its allies have deflected this logic with three claims. That Fed policy affects asset prices only weakly; that the Fed’s core inflation-fighting mission is so important that distractions must not be allowed; and that it’s easier to clean up bubbles after they burst than to worry about them prospectively.

Advertisement

These arguments, which date to the 1990s, were always overstated. But given the experience of the past quarter-century, not to mention the past couple of weeks, it is time to abandon them.

The idea that monetary policy only weakly affects asset prices originates in the bubbly dot-com era. Pajama-clad day-traders and boosterish financial media were said to explain the mania; interest rates were a sideshow. In fact, the bubble turned wild after a series of panicky interest-rate cuts followed the implosion of a major hedge fund in 1998; it burst in 2000 after the Fed began to tighten. But the Fed got away with the narrative that the bubble had been a cultural phenomenon, not a monetary one.

Whatever the arguments of that period, the claim of monetary irrelevance ought to have died with the Fed’s policy of quantitative easing after the 2008 crash. The whole idea behind such easing is that Fed policy does affect markets: As the Fed’s then-Chair Ben Bernanke explained, easing suppresses the interest rate on bonds, thereby driving investors to seek returns from stocks and other assets. So much for the pretense that Fed policies are incidental to animal spirits.

Advertisement

Next, consider the notion that the Fed must not be distracted from its core inflation-fighting mission. Nobody doubts that inflation is indeed core. But after 2008 the Fed began to focus on employment as a secondary goal; and in 2020 it replaced its clear inflation target of 2 percent with a vague 2 percent average. With these modifications, the Fed was saying that simple inflation targeting was not enough to secure its larger objective of stabilizing economic growth. Well, if that’s the case, why not add bubble avoidance to the framework?

Finally, there’s the idea that it’s better to clean up after bubbles than avert them. Again, this was never persuasive. The mortgage bubble of 2008 was extremely costly to clear up; and the dot-com bubble, milder because it involved less financial engineering and debt, was nonetheless more toxic than is usually acknowledged. The dot-com implosion caused a collapse in capital spending, driving the Fed to respond with dramatic cuts in interest rates, which in turn set off the frenzy of borrowing that culminated in the subprime mania.

Will this time be different? It’s too early to be certain. Housing-market forecasters still sound remarkably cheery; but with mortgage interest rates rising, check back in a month or two. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down by a quarter since the start of this year, incinerating almost $5 trillion, and tech companies are announcing hiring freezes. More bad news will probably follow. Crypto trading may be too small to affect the economy writ large. But it’s not great for the psychology of alienated netizens when an Icarus token like Luna incinerates $28 billion in imagined wealth in just a week; or when Bitcoin’s more than 50 percent drop since November wipes out $700 billion.

None of this is to say that the Fed is wrong to tighten. To the contrary, once a bubble exists, it is best to pop it expeditiously. But would it have been better to soften the disruption by acting before the bubble grew so large? If the Fed’s mandate is to smooth the path of the economy and avoid the pain of disruptions, of course it would.

GiftOutline Gift Article