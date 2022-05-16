Placeholder while article actions load

Catherine Rampell excoriated Democrats for saying that corporations are price-gouging in her May 13 op-ed, “The conspiracy theory infecting Democrats,” but she doesn’t have to take Democrats’ word for it; she can hear it directly from the mouths of corporate executives. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Over the past month, we and our allies have listened in on ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, and other oil and gas companies’ first-quarter earnings calls. On each of them, executives have explained how despite the war in Ukraine and its disruption of international oil markets, their companies are intentionally slowing production to drive up earnings. Ms. Rampell asked for a definition of price-gouging. This is it: intentionally increasing the price of an essential need, such as energy, during a time of crisis.

A Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax, as proposed by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), is the best mechanism to penalize this profiteering — and provide Americans direct relief, while we do everything we can to quickly transition away from our reliance on fossil fuels. Congress should ignore Big Oil and its apologists’ attempts to shift the blame and get it done.

Advertisement

Jamie Henn, Concord, N.H.

The writer is director of Fossil Free Media and Stop the Oil Profiteering, which is advocating a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

Regarding the May 12 news article “Consumers can adapt to some price increases. Others are inescapable.”:

Though it is true that consumers can’t do anything to lower the price of gas, nor can they use a cheaper alternative, there is something that individuals can do about high gas prices: slow down.

Cars typically are most gas-efficient at steady speeds of about 45 to 50 mph. At higher speeds, fuel efficiency generally declines by about 10 percent for every increase of 10 miles per hour. Cutting back from a speed of 70 mph to 60 mph, for example, has the same effect as a 10 percent reduction in the price of gas. At the current price of about $4.65 per gallon at my neighborhood stations, that works out to saving roughly $0.46 per gallon. Coupling that with better in-town driving practices, such as slowing down ahead of the upcoming red light rather than racing to it, and avoiding jackrabbit starts results in more savings.

Judith Collins, Arlington

GiftOutline Gift Article