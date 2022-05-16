The baby formula shortage in the United States is horrific and inexcusable. The wealth of recent articles on this crisis has served as a reminder that our cultural discourse still treats formula as a source of nutrition that reasonable parents only turn to once they have unsuccessfully tried to move mountains to feed their child breast milk. Although this may be the case for many families who feed their babies formula, by spotlighting only these stories, we perpetuate the narrative that this is the only time when formula is justified — that simply deciding the costs of breastfeeding outweigh the potential benefits (emphasis on “potential” here, as the literature on this topic shows modest and inconsistent benefits of breast milk) is unacceptable. Despite good intentions, the “breast is best” campaign has inflicted enough physical and emotional damage on parents who, for whatever reason, feed their babies formula. Let’s stop perpetuating this harmful narrative and get formula to everyone who needs it.