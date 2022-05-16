Placeholder while article actions load

Is the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would reverse abortion rights women gained in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision an electoral godsend for Virginia Democrats in this year’s midterms? Reps. Abigail Spanberger, Jennifer Wexton and Elaine Luria won their House seats in the 2018 “blue wave” midterms. Those victories gave Democrats the 7-4 majority they enjoy in Virginia’s 11-member U.S. House delegation. All three seek reelection this year in newly redrawn districts whose voters have track records of supporting candidates from both parties, according to Virginia Public Access Project analyses. Four other Democrats, all men, hold seats from heavily Democratic districts.

The first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency were especially toxic for Republicans in suburban Virginia, where the three female Democrats were elected. They won after the caustic confirmation hearings for Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, who both danced around Senate Judiciary Committee members’ questions about whether they would overturn Roe.

At least 13 states already have so-called trigger laws that will instantly ban abortions if Roe is overturned. Other Republican-ruled states are poised to pass similar or even harsher restrictions. California, New York and other majority-Democratic states where abortions will remain legal will become oases for women seeking abortions in states where the procedure is outlawed.

Virginia, with a divided government, is among states where abortion rights hang in the balance. Democrats narrowly rule the state Senate, but Republicans control everything else. That makes reproductive rights a burning issue in Virginia, particularly in the newly drawn districts Spanberger, Wexton and Luria represent, all of which include affluent suburban and exurban areas.

Spanberger will run in a redrawn 7th District that includes only 5 percent of her old district, dominated by Richmond’s Henrico and Chesterfield County suburbs. The new district stretches from Fredericksburg to the Blue Ridge and juts northward into populous Washington bedroom communities.

Wexton’s 10th District changed the least geographically and demographically of the three with nearly three-fourths of her old Democratic-leaning district in her redrawn boundaries, all of it in the D.C. suburbs.

Luria’s 2nd District runs from Suffolk to the Atlantic Coast and upward to include Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The military-heavy district, dominated by Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, often votes Republican in statewide races but supported Democrats Ralph Northam for governor in 2017 and Tim Kaine for Senate the year after.

A Washington Post/Schar School poll a month ahead of last year’s gubernatorial election found that 43 percent of likely Virginia voters felt abortion laws should remain the same (legal with minor restrictions) and 26 percent believed they should become even less restrictive. Only 23 percent said the state should further restrict abortion.

The issue, however, was not a major driver in the 2021 Virginia races. The Post/Schar School poll found that just 9 percent of respondents listed it as their top issue, well behind education (24 percent) and the economy (23 percent). That was when the threat of overturning Roe did not seem real to most voters. The leaked draft opinion changes that calculation dramatically. Roe’s impending reversal now has Democrats and abortion-rights advocates on a war footing for the midterms.

The online pro-Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue reported $12 million in donations to abortion-rights groups 24 hours after Politico published the draft opinion. NARAL Pro Choice America reported a 1,400 percent jump in donations, and the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which funds statehouse races, reported a 1,200 percent increase in its website traffic plus a $650,000 spike in donations within two days of when the draft surfaced.

Congressional Republicans tried to dodge responses on the leaked opinion, but Democrats moved to pin them down on the issue. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) orchestrated a vote on a bill to codify Roe’s protections in federal law. It failed 49-51, but the vote put all 50 Republicans plus West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III on record in opposition.

Twenty-five weeks remain to see whether abortion persists as a red-hot election issue or whether the Ukraine war, the economy, runaway inflation or perhaps a new coronavirus surge elbows it aside.

