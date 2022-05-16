Placeholder while article actions load

James French is chair of the Montpelier Descendants Committee and a member of the board of the Montpelier Foundation. Memory has the power to heal. It nourishes our sense of belonging. It is the basis of community formation, and it teaches us what we are capable of and what power we possess. Noted anthropologist Michael Blakey argues that the act of memorialization is the foundation of our humanity. Writing in reference to his involvement in New York City’s African Burial Ground project, Blakey articulates the significance of the memorialization process. He asks whether the term Homo reminiscens (the memorializer) might be “more specific to our ultimate evolved distinction” than Homo sapiens. According to Blakey, evidence of memorialization is detectable in the archaeological record. Indeed, it is the first observable symbolic behavior on the part of early humans. Memorialization, he argues, is the essence of our humanity.

Since time immemorial, humans have used memory and memorialization to define the boundaries of “community” — who is (and is not) included within a social group. It has shaped and reshaped the story of American history, too. Our ability to influence and understand narratives of our collective past stems from the relationship between memory, community and power. In this interdependent triad, collective memory serves as the catalyst for community formation and shared purpose. Throughout history, the power, direction and resilience of a community can be traced to a shared purpose.

Community empowerment is threatened by growing polarization in the United States; polarization thrives on people feeling powerless. In June, an innovative and widely celebrated model for resolving power imbalances, called “structural parity,” harnessed by an understanding of this triad, was launched at James Madison’s Montpelier. Today that fledgling project is being jeopardized by the foundation that administers the site. The Montpelier Descendants Committee (MDC), a democratically established group descended from the enslaved people of the plantation community, is determined not to let it be destroyed.

The Montpelier Foundation runs James Madison’s former plantation estate on behalf of the property owner, the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Montpelier is widely known as the “birthplace of the Constitution,” as it was there that Madison conceived the blueprint for how this triad would be structured in American society. Madison was one of the chief architects of the 1787 Constitution and its Bill of Rights. Though that charter protected bedrock freedoms for, among other things, speech and religion, it also preserved slavery, with clauses such as the three-fifths compromise, in favor of union.

In Montpelier’s overgrown fields lay the unmarked remains of some 300 human beings whom his family enslaved for over 140 years. In his day, they were relegated to less-than-full human status by the fourth president’s own pen. In ours, they remain unmemorialized. Ae they lost to history? Not according to the community of their descendants, which formed the MDC.

As a physical place, Montpelier conveys unique significance. It is where two diametrically opposed visions of power have clashed for centuries: liberty and slavery. For almost a century and a half, a single family derived its wealth and prestige from the brutal extraction of forced labor of hundreds. At the same time, it is where, in the words of Madison, a revolutionary “experiment of an extended republic” was crafted in the hope that “the patriotism of the people will continue, and be a sufficient guard to their liberties.” The MDC understood that within this paradox was an opportunity to reconcile communities — local, regional and national — that had been separated and even polarized throughout history by building an expanded common base of memorialization.

In June, I wrote an essay about a vote that was about to take place by the board of the foundation to change its bylaws to adopt structural parity. If implemented, this would have marked the first time that a major site of enslavement, the home of a Founding Father no less, would share governing power equally with an official body representing the descendants of those who were enslaved at the site. Behind closed doors, the foundation board passed the measure contentiously and only after two ballots. Publicly, with its reputation and funding at stake, the foundation proudly proclaimed the achievement. The pioneering model was drawn from the principles of “Engaging Descendant Communities in the Interpretation of Slavery at Museums and Historic Sites; A Rubric of Best Practices Established by the National Summit on Teaching Slavery.” Known as the “Rubric,” this emerging field-wide standard was developed in February 2018 at Montpelier at the National Summit on Teaching Slavery.

But as soon as the media attention waned, the foundation board’s resistance resurged. Pretexts for delaying implementation yielded to acts of obstruction, and in March, the foundation announced that it was reversing its prior commitment to structural parity with the MDC. In a unilateral redefinition of parity, the foundation dictated that it would have the final say on whom to select as “descendant representatives,” not the democratically organized body the descendants had formed themselves, which was the original intention of parity and the Rubric. This action not only betrayed the very concept of parity, but also of the Madisonian principle of representative democracy. Unsatisfied, the foundation then fired senior professional staff for supporting the MDC.

In essence, structural parity proposes expanding the base of memorialization by a process of “democratization of knowledge,” by adding the descendants-led perspective to the memory of a common past. Parity echoes another important Madisonian principle : safeguarding against the tyranny of an empowered majority. This principle applies to more than just governance theory. Anthropologist Michel-Rolph Trouillot points to the perpetuation of “silences” of historical production “due to uneven power in the production of sources, archives and narratives” of a majority with the power to determine how the past is remembered.

So how does the experiment in structural parity help the nation, and what do we lose if it is derailed? When the foundation reversed its commitment to share power equally with descendants, it set a dangerous precedent. By insisting on a top-down, exclusive base of memory, everything on top of it in our triad — community inclusion and a sense of empowerment across society — topples more easily. Parity at Montpelier offers the public a chance to experience an expansive common history rooted in the “whole truth” of our founding history. What we’re memorializing are the actions and consequences of all the actors. Just as the decisions made by our Founders were not predetermined, so are the ones we confront today about what to include in a broader base of memory. To democratize memory is to broaden community membership and fortify its sense of empowerment. According to the historian Noah Feldman, Madison urged delegates at the Constitutional Convention to adopt a similar lens. He suggested that they judge ratification of the Constitution solely, in his words, on “whether it would produce the public happiness: its aptitude to produce this desirable object ought to be the exclusive subject of our present researches.”

We have perhaps the last opportunity to revive structural parity today, which is when, after a public outcry following its regrettable March 25 reversal of parity, the foundation will meet to consider adding at least nine MDC-nominated candidates to the board. The MDC has offered a slate of 20 luminaries, drawn from multiple fields, including history, law, politics, public policy, leadership theory and practice, journalism, finance, philanthropy, fundraising, dispute resolution, emerging technology, cultural heritage preservation, and museum management. If our candidates are voted and fully vested on the board at today’s meeting, and if the foundation does not engage in any further acts of retaliation against proponents of structural parity with the Montpelier Descendants Committee, then Montpelier can at last begin to fulfill its potential as one of the nation’s brightest stars among museums and cultural institutions. In this unique partnership with descendants, we will study the past with a commitment to the present and build hope for the future.

