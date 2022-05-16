Placeholder while article actions load

I’ve never been able to decide if the idea that we can “nudge” people into better decision-making that improves the world around them is an optimistic or deeply cynical impulse. On the positive side: it assumes that many a societal problem can have relatively simple solutions, if only we can get people out of their own way.

But there is a darker interpretation, too. As behavioral finance economists Nick Chater and George Loewenstein write in a recently released working paper, the mass acceptance of behavioral nudges “unwittingly helped promote the interests of corporations who oppose systemic change.”

It’s a hefty charge, but they make it stick.

A nudge is an all but invisible prompt that encourages a certain desired behavior in individuals, designed to make an improvement in a global condition. A signature concept of behavioral finance, it gained mass popularity in the late aughts, with the publication of Richard H. Thaler and Cass R. Sunstein’s best-selling book titled, yes, “Nudge.”

If you go to a fast-food restaurant and see a calorie count, that’s a nudge to remind you to order a healthier meal. A graph on your water or electric bill, comparing your usage to averages in your neighborhood? Ditto.

Quartz called “Nudge” “one of the most influential academic books of the 21st century.” Co-author Sunstein ended up working for the Barack Obama’s White House, tasked with improving regulation by offering a carrot to corporations. He was so good at the job, he subsequently boasted that under his watch, the Obama administration enacted less regulation in its first four years than during both the first four years of George W. Bush and George H.W Bush’s time in office.

That stat should start to give you a hint of the problem. A nudge is ultimately a highly conservative approach to the question of how a society should think about the public good. As these authors argue, it both asks little and accomplishes little. Take carbon taxes. Chater and Loewenstein note that a number of studies have found that both the knowledge of or taking part in a nudge hack in this area reduces popular support for more stringent regulations or action.

Or think about retirement savings. It’s well known that on our own, many will fail to set enough money aside. One popular solution of recent years is to ask employers to auto-enroll their employees in a plan. Certainly some are better off for it — many more people are now saving for retirement. But whether it’s improved Americans’ overall retirement preparedness is a different matter. Almost half of working-age Americans still face a significant chance of a reduced lifestyle when they stop working.

Chater and Lowenstein point out that in Australia, both employers and employees are required to put set amounts in the account, and it’s near impossible to access for any reason other than retirement. Here in the United States, employers don’t need to offer a 401(k), and workers can borrow against or withdraw money from the account if they do.

I would add that our do-it-yourself retirement system likely also undercuts the will to improve and buttress the Social Security system, which would most certainly include upping taxes on the wealthiest Americans, but would thus ensure people have enough money to get by when they can no longer work.

You see this over and over again. Calorie counts in restaurants, the thing that set up many a Fox News “nanny state” rant? It makes little difference to what someone decides to eat. Having the option to recycle plastic is nice, but as the authors point out, when the city of San Jose, Calif., simply banned plastic bags, that was when the number in the city’s storm drains fell dramatically.

Nudges, in other words, put the onus of change on the individual — and then blame them when they fail to improve. For large and powerful corporate interests, this is almost certainly a feature and not a bug. Big Food continues to make a mint by marketing delicious processed products that contribute to ills from diabetes to heart disease; the financial services industry collects billions of dollars annually servicing all those individual retirement accounts; and global warming continues to heat up.

It’s also true these behavioral prompts can be used for good or for ill, like any other trick from the consumer psychology playbook. Yes, it’s benign to get a prompt to tip the barista (but why aren’t they making a living wage again, anyway?), but maybe it’s not so great when an online payment site keeps reminding you that you can invest in crypto with as little as $1.

To be fair, Thaler and Sunstein never claimed nudges could solve all complicated issues. But politicians, looking for an easy solution that won’t anger their corporate benefactors, have embraced the strategy. Its appeal makes sense in a country where I often joke we do have an official state religion: self-help, in which no problem, however complicated, lacks a simple, individual solution.

But it turns out there is no free political lunch, no shortcut to improving society. We still need to change the way the world around us operates, not ourselves. When the government turns to nudges instead of regulation, it ultimately just gives those with power the moral permission to pass the buck.

