In her May 13 Friday Opinion column, “ Two pernicious myths about Alito’s draft opinion ,” Ruth Marcus correctly observed that Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s leaked draft opinion, if adopted by the Supreme Court, would engender only more litigation in state and federal courts over permissible limitations on abortion . In that inevitable flood of litigation, we hopefully will see challenges to restrictive state laws rooted in the First Amendment’s religion clauses.

Despite the hostility of strict textualists, including Justice Alito, to Roe v. Wade and its progeny, the Constitution says absolutely nothing about any rights of the unborn. Rather, the status of the unborn is a quintessential moral issue that theologians have debated for ages and on which world religions disagree. Because the First Amendment expressly bars the government from establishing religion, the government can’t take a side in that debate. Yet statutes such as Mississippi’s, the one at issue in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, do precisely that. The Mississippi statute purports to protect “unborn human beings,” but that very term assumes a particular religious viewpoint. In a post-Roe world, the court should be called on to decide a First Amendment challenge to restrictive state laws, which would be subject to strict scrutiny, not the more lenient rational-basis review that Justice Alito’s draft opinion envisions.