Placeholder while article actions load

Jeffrey C. McKay, a Democrat, is chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Recent events in the region involving protests in front of private homes has led to a dual conversation of whether such action is legal and whether it is an appropriate or effective tactic. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight On the former, this issue was brought to a head when the Virginia governor requested Fairfax County set up a “security perimeter” near the homes of Supreme Court justices residing in the county to “include limiting unauthorized vehicle and pedestrian access” on a public roadway. After extensive consultations with our county attorney and police department, it was determined this was very likely a violation of the Fourth Amendment. Additionally, though a federal statute indicates protests are not legal if the intent is to influence a judiciary decision, a federal law is only enforceable by federal authorities, and they would presumably do so it if they saw fit, yet, to our knowledge, have not.

Advertisement

Additionally, a Virginia law specifically prohibits “picketing” a “residence or dwelling place” in a manner that disrupts their right to “tranquility” in their home. On the advice of the Fairfax commonwealth’s attorney and our county attorney’s office, and based on previous cases, we also believe any enforcement of this law would not hold up in court and is likely unconstitutional (even the governor called it “weak”).

To be clear, nothing is more important to me than the safety of everyone in Fairfax County. In no way are the above legal judgments putting anyone’s safety at risk. Recent protests have been limited in both numbers and duration, and the officers of the Fairfax County Police Department are exceptionally adept and skilled at protecting the well-being of everyone involved and affording the public their right to free speech.

The next question, however, is perhaps more difficult and delves into the appropriateness and effectiveness, as opposed to the legality, of assembling and protesting at the private homes of public officials. First, a disclaimer: No one enters public office (or shouldn’t) with blinders on when it comes to the public scrutiny of your words and actions. Elected officials are regularly in the spotlight and recognize the responsibilities that come with that. Our goal is for our constituents to have predictable and consistent access to us to express their opinions, advocate for a certain government action or perhaps just to get something off their chest. In my opinion, the most appropriate venue for this to happen, however, is at the public institution where policies are introduced, debated and ultimately agreed to or rejected. This is where we listen and where we act

Advertisement

If the public wishes to engage in a protest to have their voices amplified, our governmental buildings are where we will see this and understand and acknowledge these positions and concerns. Protests and marches at public buildings and in public squares have been effective in moving legislative and policy priorities forward in our nation for nearly 250 years.

In Fairfax County, my board colleagues and I take pride in being accessible on a regular basis. Beyond our office hours, we can regularly be seen grabbing a cup of coffee, shopping at the grocery store or on the sidelines of our kids’ soccer games. We almost always have time for a conversation. Our private homes, however, are the one place where we can reconnect with our families and spend time on reflection and recharging. I understand the idea that protesters want to bring literally to our doorsteps their anger and frustrations, but I can also tell you from personal and professional experience that will almost certainly have the opposite effect of what they may be seeking. Though we as individuals choose to run for office and put ourselves in the public eye, our families often wish to maintain privacy and relative anonymity. Children can be especially sensitive to being unwillingly thrust into public debate or having their daily routines drastically upset. The lives of neighbors of public officials can also be significantly upended, and that is unfair to them.

Our politics are sadly more polarized and personal than perhaps ever before. There are legal lines that are being challenged on a regular basis, and we are seeing that right where we live. As the elected leader of my county, I have a responsibility to ensure that our citizens, residents and public officials are afforded every right that is constitutionally available to them.

Advertisement

The other line that we are now seeing crossed is between effective public advocacy and an unhealthy access into private lives. I have been an elected official for more than 14 years and have worked on political campaigns for most of my life, so I can assure you that the most effective method of enacting the policies you want is to organize, advocate and vote. That is the strongest and loudest voice we all have. Real change happens at the ballot box — not in front of people’s houses.

GiftOutline Gift Article