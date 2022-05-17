Placeholder while article actions load

I keep telling my Black friends that it’s just going to get worse. I keep telling them that some White men, fed a steady diet of nonsense and statistics about the state of Whiteness in the United States, will only grow more convinced that people of color are the enemy. Which means the sort of violence that we saw over the weekend at a supermarket in Buffalo will get worse.

The alleged shooter, Payton Gendron, is a man who is reported to have been concerned about immigration and decreasing White birthrates. It’s the same concern that Tucker Carlson shares with his Fox News audience almost every night. Gendron isn’t mentally ill. He isn’t “troubled,” nor is he just a misguided teen. These are terms you will hear when he is discussed. The truth is that he’s simply hateful in the same way that right-wing politics have instructed him to be.

It is easy to draw a straight line between the hateful actions of white supremacists and popular right-wing conservatives. It seems that neither group can imagine a world where all people are equal. In their minds, one group must be on top. And the fear of losing the top spot has mutated into an ideology known as the great replacement theory. Which, in short, argues that Black and brown people will one day overtake White people in number and subject them to all the evils that Whites have long inflicted on people who are not White. And this fear-fueled, binary thinking will continue to bring harm to people of color.

The same sort of thinking about race and birthrates now dominates the conservative Supreme Court. The leaked draft opinion isn’t about protecting babies. It is about protecting Whiteness. Specifically, White babies. Many others have pointed out that if Republicans really cared about babies and children, they’d help provide help for poor infants, child care, health care, better funding for schools, and the like. But their concern is not about babies and children in general — only certain babies. The Supreme Court draft decision is about protecting what conservatives believe is a diminishing demographic and their most valuable resource: White people.

Some will accuse me here of indulging in conspiracy theories — or of believing the worst in people. But, as a Black American living in a racist society, I don’t find it difficult to believe in the worst in people. One tries not to. But we see evidence of it every day in our lived experience. And we have firsthand knowledge of how important Whiteness is to some people. We’ve seen how they conflate Whiteness with righteousness and innocence. And we’ve lived with how the power that this culture bestows upon Whiteness affects us negatively. It is my belief that conservatives couldn’t care less about whether or not mothers of color terminate pregnancies.

The real agenda here is to boost White birthrates, because among the biggest fears of conservatives is the fear of being outnumbered. It’s all over Gendron’s lengthy “manifesto.” Some conservatives can’t seem to imagine anything worse. Nor can they imagine that any other group of people wants anything other than total dominance. Because that’s what they want and, when they don’t get it, they feel oppressed. When one is used to privilege, equality feels like oppression.

Critical race theory frightens conservatives for a related reason. They imagine that, if schools teach the real American history, White people will be as hated and reviled as the other races in this country. So, it’s best to teach a redacted version of the story. One in which slavery, Jim Crow, the La Placita raid, the Tulsa Race Massacre, internment camps, Native American genocide and countless other atrocities never happened.

There are probably other reasons some people have such a great need to separate themselves from other human beings by promoting the lie that they are, somehow, born better, smarter, more worthy. Conservatives keep telling us that this country doesn’t have a race problem. Whom are they fooling? Not Black and brown and Asian Americans. Most of us just want the hate to stop.

My heart aches for the family and friends of those murdered in that Buffalo supermarket. People who only went to pick up something for dinner or buy a birthday cake or restock their basics, unaware that they’d fall into the path of someone so evil, someone who has bought into conservative talking points so completely that he decided to take his fear out on them. Someone who thought he would take care of the problem himself.

So, I tell my friends, as the demographics continue to change, things will only get worse. White conservatives want to protect something that is anathema to the American Dream. Their numbers. Their dominance. Their power. Their dream.

