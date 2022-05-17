Placeholder while article actions load

Elon Musk wants to bring Donald Trump back from Twitter exile. He believes that a company such as Twitter — which he may or may not be buying, depending on the hour — shouldn’t be in the business of censoring content, even when it’s manifestly wrong or hateful. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight He’s right. And a story I heard this past week reminded me why.

It has to do with a guy named Tom Diaz, whom I knew decades ago when I was writing about U.S. gunmakers and he was a prominent gun-control activist. Diaz is retired now, but as a hobby he sometimes makes short videos and posts them on social media for his friends and followers.

His most recent video, posted on several platforms this past week, was a four-minute broadside against the German airline Lufthansa, which found itself in the news after staffers blocked Jewish passengers from boarding a flight in Frankfurt. Diaz ran through the history of the original Luft Hansa airline as a tool of the Nazis and wondered whether the modern incarnation — which disavows any connection to its namesake — might secretly harbor some of the same antisemitic attitudes.

Advertisement

YouTube took down the video, informing Diaz in an automated email that it violated the company’s policy on hate speech. “We know that this might be disappointing,” the email said, “but it’s important to us that YouTube is a safe place for all.” Diaz appealed but was rejected.

Follow Matt Bai 's opinions Follow Add

Now, I don’t happen to be persuaded by Diaz’s case against Lufthansa. My guess is that — human nature being what it is — a couple of frazzled staffers made a horrifically bad decision. That Lufthansa was right to apologize is obvious; that the incident hints at some dark core of decades-old antisemitism inside the company seems to me a bit conspiratorial.

But it’s hard to construct any sane argument for labeling the video hate speech. Diaz doesn’t accuse anyone at Lufthansa of Nazism. He simply lays out the company’s history and poses questions about its behavior today. Maybe some algorithm at YouTube flagged the video because it contained multiple images of Nazis. But all those images came from publicly available archives, some of them German. History might be disturbing, but it can’t by itself be hateful.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s really going on: Social media companies, under a barrage of political pressure to police their sites, are finally making a concerted effort to comply. The problem is, they’re just not designed for it.

They’re not news outlets or book publishers. They’re run by engineers who designed their sites to be digital bulletin boards where anyone can post a flier; indifference to the actual content is embedded in their corporate DNA. They’re about as equipped to make decisions about permissible speech as I am to code in Java.

Of course, there are basic things the tech companies should and should not do as responsible citizens. No site should be a playground for bots programmed to spread division and lies (as Twitter used to be). No social media platform should deliberately prioritize hateful content simply because it drives traffic (as Facebook has been accused of doing). If someone (such as, say, a Russian president) is using your platform for a nefarious purpose, then they’re abusing your trust, and you ought to stop them.

Advertisement

But having worked for a couple of tech companies myself (Yahoo and its subsequent owner, Verizon), I can tell you that I don’t want to live in a world where coders and product managers get to decide which speech is appropriate and which should be censored — and, trust me, neither do you.

Which brings me back to Musk and his libertarian vision for Twitter. It’s fashionable to say that Musk is at best naive, or at worst a tool for Trumpism. Personally, I’ve found the former president’s absence from Twitter blissful, and I despair at the thought of him driving news cycles again with his semiliterate blather.

But at the end of the day, I can’t help feeling that Musk’s vision is the one that leads to a freer and more democratic future, however disappointing or chaotic it might turn out to be.

The president of the United States should not be censored because dangerous extremists find him inspirational. And I’d rather the public have to sift through all manner of theories and assertions — some worthy, some complete garbage — than trust the parameters of our public discourse to the judgment of an algorithm.

I’d rather live in a digital society where Trump and Diaz both get to have their say, rather than a society where both can be silenced. Ultimately, I think, we’ll come to understand that it’s not really the job of tech companies to separate fact from fiction, or dangerous rhetoric from legitimate dissent.

It’s ours.

GiftOutline Gift Article