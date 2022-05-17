Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the May 15 editorial “America at its worst”: Considering the size and scope of the $40 billion aid bill for Ukraine, it is reckless for Congress to rush it through without substantive debate on its impact on U.S. safety and prosperity. Members of Congress, namely Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who are asking tough questions about the legislation and demanding more oversight are acting in the best of interests of the American people.

The aid bill’s cost exceeds what the U.S. Navy spends annually on shipbuilding and is almost seven times what Ukraine spent on its military before the most recent Russian invasion.

As The Post has reported, there are increasing worries regarding the weapons flooding into Ukraine being smuggled out of the country. These are valid concerns considering illicit arms trafficking has been a major problem in Ukraine since the end of the Cold War.

Accordingly, increased oversight and debate of this and future Ukrainian aid packages by Congress are more than warranted. The members of Congress who are demanding this are the ones who are best serving the interests of the American people, not those who want to blindly rubber-stamp any legislation for Ukraine.

Daniel Caldwell, Alexandria

The writer is vice president of foreign policy for Stand Together (also known as the Koch network).

Paul Kane was correct in his concerns about future House Republican support for Ukraine, as he wrote in his May 15 @PKCapital column, “The list of Republicans opposing support for Ukraine is quickly growing.” To be sure, the past few months have witnessed a welcome return to that bygone era of bipartisanship during and immediately after the Cold War. But we would be ill-advised to deceive ourselves about what the future might hold; particularly so if the United States and its NATO allies find themselves bogged down in a never-ending conflict with Russia in Ukraine. We have seen that script before.

John Starrels, Chevy Chase

